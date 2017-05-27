Bartow school district says goodbye to 61 retirees

A large group of Bartow County school district employees were honored for their years of service as they prepare to start a new chapter in their lives.

Superintendent Dr. John Harper, school board members, department heads, principals and Bartow Education Foundation members gathered at the annual retirement luncheon at the Bartow County College and Career Academy Thursday afternoon to say goodbye to 61 employees who decided this school year would be their last.

“This is a sad time of the year for us in the system office to lose such talented personnel,” Harper said. “I know it’s a very happy time for y’all because you’re moving into another era of your life. But, from the bottom of my heart and the board’s heart, let me share my sincere ‘thank you’ for the many years that you have served our children and served them extremely, extremely well. Most of you have given a major portion of your life serving children, and God will bless you for that.

“As superintendent, I want to wish you the best in this next stage of your life. I know things are going to go well for each and every one of you. ... Truly, again, thank you so much for your support of our children. I continue to tell individuals this is the most important thing that we can do on the face of the earth. We make a difference with children, and God has blessed us to allow us to do that.”

Dr. Davis Nelson, who along with his wife, Elizabeth, provided the lunch catered by Harvest Moon, said he also wished the retirees the best.

“I’ve retired twice, and it’s wonderful,” he said. “I hope yours works better than mine. But it’s a wonderful time in your life. Plan it, enjoy it. ... We do appreciate all of you contributing to the boys and girls of this school system.”

John Howard, chairman of the school board and president of the foundation, which sponsored the luncheon, said the goal of everybody in the room was to “successfully make these students graduate.”

“And we cannot do that without your help,” he said. “We appreciate all that you’ve given, countless hours of grading papers, and everything that we have asked you to do and everything that the state has asked you to do, you’ve always done. ... Truly, we cannot do anything that we desire to do without teachers and staff and bus drivers and food service. We appreciate you more than you know. You will be missed.”

BEF Executive Director Dot Frasier congratulated the retirees and thanked them for their years of service.

“We’re going to miss you,” she said. “... I love you. I love you because you love our children, and that’s our future generation.”

Frasier also told the retirees that their gifts — clocks from Clock World — were provided by Woodmen of the World and presented to them by Bobby Wilder and Rufus Cantrell.

Forty-year employee Raenelle Riaz left her gifted students at Kingston Elementary, where she taught a total of 25 years, so she could spend more time with her family.

“My son lives in Sweden, and I’ve had my second grandchild, so I’m going to spend some time in Sweden with him and his family,” the Rome resident said. “I’m just going to travel and enjoy time with family and friends.”

Riaz, 62, said she would naturally miss her students the most.

“They were so excited to learn something new every day,” she said. “They were motivated. I just love teaching, especially the gifted children. I mean, I enjoyed all children. I enjoyed teaching them. They were motivated and excited about learning.”

And is there anything she’d miss?

“Maybe the paperwork,” she said. “But, no actually, I’m lucky. I mean, I enjoyed it. It’s been a big part of my life for 33 years in Bartow County and then seven years overseas at overseas schools. I’ve got a lot of memories. I’ve got lots of students. I just got a letter in December from one of my past students, and so those always bring back special memories, lets you know that they remember you. Hopefully you’ve made an impact on someone’s life at some point, which I hope I have. But they’ve definitely made an impact on mine.”

Woodland High business teacher Beverly Livsey, who spent 19 years at WHS, decided to call it a career after 38 years as an educator

“I’ve been teaching for 38 years, and I just think it’s time to let somebody else come in and move on to a different chapter in my life,” said the Cartersville resident, who plans to “sit back and relax” and do community service work during her life of leisure.

Being around the students and “just watching them achieve” is what the 61-year-old educator will miss most about reporting for work every day.

“My most favorite moment of teaching is graduation,” she said. “They made it. Usually I get ninth-graders. I get them when they first come to high school, and then to see them march their senior year, that’s my greatest joy.”

And her least-favorite duty was “duty.”

“You just have to do it so often,” she said.

Rome resident Emily Swanson, who’s been a counselor at Adairsville High School for 10 years, said why she decided to retire this year was a “hard question” to answer.

“I wouldn’t have told you at the beginning of the school year that I would be retiring at the end of the school year, but things just kind of went into place, and [I] prayed a lot about it,” she said. “I have two grandchildren, and so I felt like, OK, maybe this is time for me to do that while I’m fairly young and can spend time with them. So that’s kind of how it came about.”

Swanson, 62, said she’s “not going to do anything” for a while.

“For the first few months, at least, you know, I’m going to just kick back and chill and relax,” she said. “I am going on a cruise in October. I’ve never been on a cruise, and this will be my first, hopefully not my last. A New England fall cruise of Boston, Virginia, maybe into Canada, I think, so I’m excited about that. Then of course spending time with the grandkids. I enjoy being outside, cutting grass, doing those kind of things, looking forward to maybe gardening and having a few flowers for a change.”

Swanson said she will miss being able to lend a sympathetic ear to her students who were hurting or troubled.

“A lot of times, I know I can’t make the situation any better, but them just being able to vent to me and feeling good that maybe some little something I say or do might make a difference in their lives, and that’s what I’m all about,” she said. “Trying to help make a difference if I can. So I’m going to miss the children — children, I say, the young adults. I’m going to miss the adults, too, the camaraderie, because we have a fairly close community there at Adairsville High School, so I’m going to miss that. I’ve enjoyed it.”

But there are “quite a few things” she won’t miss about her job, she said.

“I won’t miss all the paperwork that counselors do, because we want to counsel, not do paperwork,” she said. “Testing. I won’t miss testing. I won’t miss scheduling. I won’t miss any of that. That’s just for somebody else [to do], not for counselors, but that’s part of what we do, too, but I won’t miss those kind of things at all.”