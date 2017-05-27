Poplar Springs UMC slated to close June 4

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

After serving the community for nearly 180 years, Poplar Springs United Methodist Church in Adairsville is set to close after its services June 4. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Barring a miracle, Poplar Springs United Methodist Church will close its doors June 4, after serving the north Bartow community for nearly 180 years.

“It’s very sad,” said Deborah Wilson, the Adairsville church’s finance chairwoman. “It’s like losing a family member. I’ve been a member there 43 years. I take my grandchildren there too, so my grandchildren [are] the sixth generation of my family that has gone there. It’s home — a hometown church. It’s all that I’ve known, or they have known. It’s just heartbreaking. It’s kind of like we’re preparing for a funeral on June 4.

“... We realize that it is just a building. God will be with us no matter what happens, but we do have a lot of fond memories. We hope that we can move forward with God’s help.”

Along with conducting fundraisers for those in need, some of Wilson’s most cherished experiences regarding Poplar Springs UMC include worshipping with her family, attending loved ones’ weddings and being baptized as a teenager in Fite Casey Lake, alongside her friend Lynn Smith.

Echoing Wilson’s comments, Smith also is devastated by her church’s impending demise.

“It feels like a family member’s on life support and you’re fixing to take them off. We’re praying for a miracle that the district changes their mind and lets us stay open, because that church is there for a reason,” Smith said, referring to The North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church’s Northwest District. “... It feels like home to me. No other church feels like home. ... [I have attended] all my life — almost 58 years. I’ve been a member since I was 9.”

Formed in 1838, Poplar Springs UMC now is situated at 7812 Adairsville Highway and consists of 19 attendees. Currently without a reverend, the place of worship has featured 11 pastors since 1980. The church’s last pastor was the Rev. Jimmy O’Tinger, who left in late 2016. Poplar Springs UMC gained countywide attention in the early 1980s when the congregation rebuilt their sanctuary after an arson-related fire in April 1981.

“For the last 15 years, this church has experienced declining membership, declining mission and ministry to the community, declining lay leadership and declining revenues to support a pastor,” said the Rev. John Pinson, Northwest District superintendent for The North Georgia Conference. “The District Strategic Growth Team and members from Poplar Springs UMC used this process to review where they were as a church — present ministries of the congregation; number of leaders and style of leadership; growth potential of the surrounding community; fiscal and facility’s needs; distance from other United Methodist churches; number and size of churches of other denominations in the community; other items that may impact the church’s ability to fulfill the mission of the church. The Strategic Growth Team determined that the church should close.

“They offered Poplar Springs UMC the opportunity to merge with nearby Adairsville UMC, but the church declined that option. On April 23, 2017, a Church Conference was held to make the decision to close the church. The last service at the Poplar Springs UMC will be June 4, 2017, at 11 a.m.”

Both voting in favor of the church’s closing, Smith and Wilson felt they “had no option.” In addition to being against the Adairsville UMC merger, the friends also said they received word from the district that Poplar Springs UMC’s closure was inevitable and future pastors would not be forthcoming.

Along with reaching out to the district in hopes it will keep Poplar Springs UMC open, Smith has remained busy recently, helping fine-tune the final service and donating items inside the church, ranging from the pulpit to a piano, to area places of worship and individuals.

“We’ve got 20 churches invited [to June 4’s service]. We’ve got all the former pastors invited,” Smith said, about those who have shepherded the church since 1980. “We’re going to let people get up and give their memories of the church, and we’re going to let the former pastors that come stand up and say something.

“[I am going to share] how I [grew] up in the church, and got saved when I was 9 out there and just how much it means [to me]. This is absolutely killing me, because it’s closing. I’ve never been hurt so bad in all my life. I’ll probably start crying from the time I go in.”

Referencing the church members who voted to close Poplar Springs UMC, Pinson said their decision was a “hard” and “selfless choice.”

“The earliest founders of this church, back in 1838, were not from here,” Pinson said. “They came to a new frontier, and they built a church that reflected the needs of the community at that time. They were people of faith. People for whom the will of God was the center of their lives. And they and the generations that came after them kept the doors of this church open to respond to the faith needs of not just this community, but the world.

“They did incredible things in the name of faith. They gave meaning to a growing town before Adairsville was a city. They baptized people who would know Christ. Up until that very last meeting with the vote, you did the things that honored the legacy of your forebears. And then, at the vote, you did it once more.”

He continued, “You all know there was not enough money in your accounts to keep your congregation going. But you also knew that this was about more than you. This was about God and the legacy of this church. You made a hard choice. You made a selfless choice. And the choice you made, and the way you made it, said more about who you were as Christians than about anything else. You spoke well for all the generations that no longer could. You told the world what kind of Christians they were, by showing what kind of Christians you are. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have uncertainty. That doesn’t mean we know exactly what happens next. But, I can tell you this: God isn’t done with you yet.”

As Poplar Springs’ members prepare to bid farewell to their church, Pinson offers words of reassurance.

“Remember Abraham, and how God told him to leave the place he knew,” Pinson said. “God doesn’t just tell Abraham to go. God tells him that there is a new land waiting. One that will be shown to him. And God tells him that God will bless Abraham’s name and make it great. You have to wonder what Abraham was thinking. Was he scared? Was he unsure? Did he really believe it? Did some part of him want to hold on to all he knew and stay there in that place?

“I’m guessing he did. But I also know that he went. And I know that God did everything that God promised. Because thousands of years later, when the book of Hebrews was written, we are told about what Abraham did. And how he looked to God, ‘the architect and builder’ of a new place. And if God would do this for Abraham and Sarah, God will do it for those of us who are his legacy.

“God sometimes calls us to a new home in order to make us great. And God wants us to be great.”