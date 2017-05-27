‘Honoring Our Fallen Heroes’

In keeping with their annual Memorial Day tradition, WoodmenLife Chapter 1975 Adairsville, with help from local Boy Scouts, has placed crosses with American flags commemorating each modern-day conflict in which the U.S. military has been involved. This year, they are on the front lawn of Northside Bank on Highway 140 in Adairsville. Watching WoodmenLife Chapter 1975 President Shelby Adams place a flag in the center cross are Chapter members, from left, back row, Rufus Cantrell, Ty McClure, Ronald Pittman, Nellie Ann Clark, Roseann Ferranti; kneeling, Boy Scouts Tyler Evans, Jacob Davis and Hayden Mize.