American Legion marks another Memorial Day

Aging warriors, some pushing walkers or leaning on canes, gathered atop a hill under gray, blustery skies to honor buddies that never lived to enjoy the peace.

Mostly veterans of the Vietnam War, with a smattering of Korean War vets, they came to Carl Boyd Post 42, American Legion, for yet another Memorial Day ceremony.

Navy veteran Harold Davis, 96, stooped over due to a broken back suffered several years ago, struggled to straighten his arthritic fingers into a proper salute as the colors were presented. A member of the “Greatest Generation,” he broke into a big smile when he said he had attended almost every Memorial Day ceremony since coming home from World War II. He tried to stand as the national anthem was sung, but finally had to take a seat.

“I wish I could have stood for the whole song,” he said. “But my back just gave out.”

Michael Schwartz, Post 42 commander, said Memorial Day is not only a time to remember those who fell, but the pain of those left behind.

“One of the most painful scars of war is inflicted not on the veteran, but on the people who love that veteran,” he said. “Long after the battlefield guns have been silenced and the bombs stop exploding, the children of our fallen warriors will still be missing a parent. Spouses will be without their life partner. Parents will continue to grieve for their heroic sons and daughters that died way too early. Nobody can replace these fallen heroes ... but we can offer shoulders to cry on and offer assurance that their loved ones sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

With that, the names of 106 veterans that died since last Memorial Day were read, each followed by a single peal of a bell.

As the forlorn notes of “Taps” echoed across the hill, 6-year-old Aiden Kellner, his fist tightly clutching a small American flag, watched from the safety of his grandfather’s knees.

“I brought him to see this so he will remember,” said Al Kellner, a Vietnam era Navy veteran. “I want him to know from an early age what it takes to be free.”