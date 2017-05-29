Woman charged with murder in drowning of 3-year-old

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Cartersville woman in connection with the drowning death of a 3-year-old boy Monday.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, investigators were called to a residence on 39 Canter Lane in Cartersville at 1:33 p.m. when a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a private pool.

The child was pronounced dead after life-saving attempts were unsuccessful.

Just after 6 p.m., investigators placed the mother of the child, Bobbie Jessica Prather, 32, under arrest and transported her to the Bartow County Jail. Prather has been charged with felony murder and four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree. Three other children in the home were taken into protective custody.

Bartow County Sheriff's Office investigators are continuing to work on the case with assistance from the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

The drowning Monday comes two days after a 3-year-old girl drowned at a residence in Cartersville Saturday.