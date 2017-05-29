Body found at Lake Allatoona

The body of a Cobb County woman who was reported missing on Friday has been recovered from Allatoona Lake in Bartow County.

Rhonda Tibbs, 55, of Smyrna was found in Allatoona Lake around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tibbs was last seen Friday evening on the dock at Park Marina.

After receiving the missing person’s report, officers began searching for the woman.

The search continued throughout the day on Saturday and resumed at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.