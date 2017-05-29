Young artist wins contest by drawing her grandmother’s job at Toyo

Shelby Craven wasn’t able to participate in Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day due to the nature of her grandmother’s job, but she got the next best thing.

Employees of C&W Services couldn’t bring their kids to work for the special day last month due to the environment being unsafe or unsuitable for them, so the facilities management company sponsored a “Someone I [Heart] Works at C&W Services” Art Contest for them, where they drew what they thought their parents did for a living.

The company came up with the unique idea for celebrating the annual office tradition to provide an option for their employees who wanted to bring their kids to work but couldn’t for safety reasons.

Shelby, 7, won first place in the 5-8 age category for the drawing she did of her grandmother, C&W Services employee Jodie Ackley, working at Toyo Tires in Bartow County.

The Calhoun girl, who said her grandmother “pays people” at her job, was “very happy” her drawing won first prize.

“I love to color,” she said.

Ackley also was happy her granddaughter won.

“I was super excited for her,” she said, noting they found out about the victory in March. “Shelby loves to draw, and she has always done such a great job.”

Shelby, who attends Sonoraville Elementary School in Calhoun, won a $50 Amazon gift card, with which she bought a 3-D pen, as well as a tool belt filled with art supplies and first-place ribbon magnets to hold her future art projects to the refrigerator.