Euharlee Summer Camps start on June 12, look to expand services

Seeking to increase its summer programming, the city of Euharlee will kick off its summer camp schedule June 12.

“We want to expand the services we provide to the community and help foster engagement with families and children in Euharlee,” stated City Manager James Stephens in a news release. “We have great staff and facilities at the city parks and welcome center and museum to implement the program. We are testing the waters this year. If we get a positive response, we hope to grow this into a summerlong program in

the future.”

Echoing Stephens, Euharlee Welcome Center and History Museum Director Katie Gobbi also is excited to look at the possibility of expanding the summer camp program in the future.

“We have had a version of summer camps on a smaller scale in the past,” Gobbi said. “We had taken a couple of summers off. The year previously, we just had morning one-or-two-day day camps. So we decided we wanted to really highlight the facilities we have — our parks, our welcome center and history museum — and really provide a service for our residents and all of Bartow County. Anybody is welcome to register, but we really just wanted to expand the services we’re providing, and this is one way we thought we might be able to do it.

“If this goes well this summer, we hope to expand it even further in the future. This year, we’re doing four four-day camps. So if this goes well, we hope to make it every week of the summer or more programs available [for] a variety of age ranges ... and also incorporating even more of Euharlee — maybe getting out in the creek, getting out in the river, things that we’re not planning for this year, but we hope to do in the future.”

Presented by the Euharlee Parks and Recreation Department and the Euharlee Welcome Center and History Museum, the Euharlee Summer Camps will offer a wide array of themes and activities, from athletics to assembling care packages for military personnel.

The four camps will include: Team Sports from June 12 to 15; Pioneer Life, June 26 to 29; Red, White & Blue, July 10 to 13; and Getting to Know Euharlee, July 17 to 20. Open to youth ages 7 to 11, the camps will be offered from Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I’m excited about all of [the camps, especially] ... the last camp, Getting to Know Euharlee,” Gobbi said. “We don’t always get to interact with our citizens as often as we would like.

“So we thought this might be a good way to get some of our youth engaged in the community, get to meet the police officers, get to meet the firemen and get to meet some of our elected officials, but also get to do fun things in our parks and in our library, as well as at the covered bridge. So we’re really excited about that. We want to make it really fun and interactive.”

With limited space available in each camp, those interested are encouraged to preregister as soon as possible. The cost to attend is $85 for one week of camp, $150 for two weeks; $225 for three weeks; and $280 for four. Along with tuition, the fee also covers lunch, snacks and a T-shirt.

To preregister, go online to euharleehistory.org or visit Euharlee City Hall. For more information about registration or scholarship opportunities, contact Gobbi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 770-607-2017.