Noble Hill curator remembered for joyful service

Known for her generous nature, Joy Hill Watson is being remembered for her contributions to St. Luke A.M.E. Church and enthusiasm for preserving black history in Bartow County. The Cartersville resident, who was the curator of Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center, died Monday at the age of 49.

“Joy was passionate about history,” said Louise Young Harris, president of the Noble Hill-Wheeler Foundation Board. “She was a true humanitarian. She had a love of mankind, regardless of race, creed, nationality, etc. Joy was joy. She was ... full of energy, and she was very knowledgeable. She had a vast wealth of knowledge within her soul, and she was ready at all times to assist whoever she could to help. She loved Noble Hill. She loved Summer Hill. She loved Cartersville and Bartow County.

“Joy was an excellent employee,” she said, adding the board is “deeply saddened” by Watson’s passing. “... Within the time frame that she was there, we have nothing but words of excellency of her employment and her direction and her orchestration and the movement of Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center.”

Citing her love of “history, particularly black history and genealogy” as the reason for pursuing the position, Watson assumed her curatorial duties at Noble Hill on Jan. 5, 2016.

“One of the builders of the school is related to me on my mother’s side, and there is a lot of my daddy’s family history there,” Watson told The Daily Tribune News in January 2016, referring to her father, the late Matthew D. Hill, a retired Cartersville educator and school board member. “Dr. Susie Wheeler was related to me on my daddy’s side.

“One of my first memories of visiting the museum is seeing a picture of daddy’s mother. I never got to meet her because she died when daddy was 6-years-old. I’ve attended and sung there at various meetings and for the Unsung Heroes award ceremony.”

Now serving as a cultural museum, the Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center’s building — originally named Cassville Colored School and later referred to as the Noble Hill School — provided instruction for black children in the first through seventh grades from 1923 to the mid-1950s.

Known as the first Rosenwald School in northwest Georgia, Noble Hill cost $2,036.35 to construct. The Rosenwald Fund contributed $700, with the remainder raised by the Cassville community. Built in 1923, the school stayed in operation until the educational site was consolidated into Bartow Elementary School in 1955.

Today, the venue — renamed Noble Hill-Wheeler Memorial Center — at 2361 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cassville reveals what life and education was like for black residents during the early to mid-1900s.

A graduate of Tuskegee University, Watson also was the previous curator of the Summer Hill Heritage Museum, a coordinator for the Cartersville branch of “Go Girl Go” Inc., member of St. Luke A.M.E. Church and the editor of OurSay Magazine from January 2004 to 2010.

Delighted to follow in her father’s footsteps at her church, Watson oversaw St. Luke A.M.E.’s Wild Feast and Soup Kitchen.

“Even though she was active in music ministries at our church, her love and her passion was for [our] Soup Kitchen,” said the Rev. Charles Ramsey Jr., senior pastor for St. Luke A.M.E. in Cartersville. “Her father started the Soup Kitchen at our church. She continued his legacy and continued feeding people and not only did she feed people at St. Luke, we did different activities.

“I remember a time when the city was doing a census for the homeless and all of us got together. She put it together and helped coordinate it for our church, where we fed people under bridges and did things like that. Joy had a heart [for] serving people, and she had a heart for serving God through her ministry of music.”

Calling Watson “a beautiful person,” Harris said her name captured her personality perfectly.

“I’ve known Joy all her life, ever since she was born to this world,” Harris said. “Her mother and her father taught me in school, so I remember when her mother carried her. I remember when she was born, and I remember Mr. Hill making the announcement that she was their joy — her name would be joy. [She] was their joy. She was a beautiful person. She did not meet a stranger.”

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Watson’s funeral service will be conducted at Cartersville First Baptist Church, 241 Douthit Ferry Road. Prior to the service, her family will receive friends Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Mack Eppinger & Sons Funeral Home.