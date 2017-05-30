Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter Ride revs up Saturday

Continuing to provide youth residing at Advocates for Children’s shelter fun-filled experiences over the summer, Iron Order Motorcycle Club of Cartersville’s 10th annual Children’s Shelter Ride is set for Saturday.

“The funds from this very successful event are directed toward the Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter and its residents to enjoy fun summer activities that they might not otherwise experience,” said Lyndsey Wilson, director of Advocates’ Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter. “Last year, the Iron Order Motorcycle Club raised more than $14,000 through the ride, raffles and auctions that benefited the residents at the shelter. Over the nine previous years, the Iron Order Motorcycle Club has raised more than $50,000.

“While so many great organizations, companies and individuals contribute and do so much to make the shelter a home for the children who live here, this event specifically funds summer activities for residents. Just like all children, the residents at Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter want to do things during the summer, like go to the movies or take a day trip to local area attractions. Such activities cost money for up to 12 residents and three staff members. For the past several years, the ride funded a trip to the beach for the children, a first chance for many of them to have ever seen the ocean. We never know what our children are going to say when they first see the ocean. One resident said the beach smelled like Doritos.”

Following the benefit’s registration at 9 a.m., bikers will depart from Advocates, 49 Monroe Crossing in Cartersville, at 11:30 a.m. and conclude their route at Friendship Plaza in downtown Cartersville. The entrance cost, which also will cover a complimentary breakfast, will be $10 per driver and $15 for a driver and passenger. Along with the ride, the event will feature music and raffles.

“The Iron Order ladies started out taking personal items for the children at Flowering Branch. It progressed year after year,” Iron Order member Pam Anderson said. “Then Betty Lewis, an awesome woman who has been an advocate for the shelter for many years, spoke with [my husband], Freebird, and myself about passing the benefit along to us to keep it going.

“This gave Freebird, the Cartersville Iron Order Chapter and myself an opportunity to help these children. We have a huge passion to bring some type of happiness and fun to those children who have been put in difficult situations. We work so hard to have a successful benefit to put some sunshine and smiles into those kids’ lives.”

Formed in 1983, Advocates for Children assists more than 3,000 area youth and families each year. Along with operating Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter, the Cartersville-based organization provides numerous programs that aid in the awareness, prevention and treatment of child abuse.

“Advocates for Children is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to the treatment and prevention of child abuse in all its forms,” said Amy Davis, Advocates’ development director. “We provide direct care to children from birth to age 18 who have been victims of abuse and neglect, including programming that focuses on crucial elements of family wellness.

“Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly to provide resources, care and encouragement to children and families, but none of that would be possible without the community’s support. With the partnership of community organizations, industries, businesses and individuals, Advocates for Children is at the forefront of child abuse prevention and treatment. As adults, we all play a critical role in children’s lives as parents, teachers, mentors and advocates.”

For more information about Advocates, visit http://advochild.org or contact the nonprofit at 770-387-1143. To obtain further details about the motorcycle ride and to purchase a raffle ticket, call 706-934-8948 or visit www.rideforthekids.org.