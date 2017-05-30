Bomb threat closes Tennessee St. businesses

Two Tennessee St. businesses were vacated Tuesday morning after receiving bomb threats.

Employees of Jive Staffing and Staff Source, both located at 1124 N. Tennessee St., reported receiving suspicious letters warning that a bomb had been placed inside the businesses and would be detonated unless money was wired to a specific account by May 31, said Cartersville Police spokesman Capt. Hubert Ledbetter.

The police evacuated the buildings and a Fulton County K-9 unit was called to search the building. The building was cleared without incident and further investigation revealed that several other locations of the two business also received suspicious letters.

The letter appeared originate from Nigeria, Ledbetter said.