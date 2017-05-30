Library’s Adult Summer Reading Program kicks off Thursday

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Participating in the Bartow County Library System's "Build a Better World" 2017 Adult Summer Reading Program, Evelyn Joseph of Euharlee looks through one of the books she's selected at the library's Cartersville branch. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

The adults in Bartow County don’t want the kids and teenagers to have all the fun this summer.

For the annual Adult Summer Reading Program, the Bartow County Library System is following the same theme that the children’s and teen programs are following: “Build a Better World."

“We think the ‘Build a Better World’ theme is a really positive message for the community, and we tried to bring in programs that would help make our library patrons more aware of ways they can help to improve our community, like doing small kind services for neighbors, learning about different world cultures and picking up new skills,” Adult Services Coordinator Amanda Monson said.

The reading program for the younger patrons is a “consistent success at the library” every summer, Monson said, and the “adults like to get in on the excitement as well.”

“With vacations coming up and more opportunities to relax and kick back, adults also like to catch up on their reading, with the added incentive of having fun things to do at the library as well as prizes,” she said. “Adults enjoy the different themes we have every year and the programming opportunities each bring. Many adults also like the chance to set a reading goal to coincide with the summer reading program so they get a sense of accomplishment participating with us.”

Adults who register for the program, which begins Thursday and runs through July 31, will get a special bookmark with wildflower seeds they can plant, and those who read or listen to three books of their choice in print, digital or audio format and attend one library event in June or July will receive a library system mug, which have been “extremely popular in the past,” for completing the program, Monson said.

“Participants can read whatever books they want in whatever format they prefer,” she said. “Of course, you can read print books and listen to an audio CD of a book, and if you need help learning how to check out digital books, we can show you how to access those. The library staff is also available with suggestions if you’re at a loss for what to read next.”

Patrons use all three formats for their summer reading, but print books are “still consistently popular at the library,” Monson said.

“Those aren’t going away any time soon, and many patrons prefer them,” she said. “But digital books offer more convenience for some patrons. Not only can they have multiple books on their smartphone, tablet or e-reader, but they can change the font sizes easily as well, and the books return on their own so there are no late fees. Sometimes patrons will try reading in a different format because the waitlist for it is shorter.”

The library is hosting numerous "Build a Better World" programs that bring awareness to community needs, improve readers’ knowledge about different cultures and promote creative ways to make the world a better place.

“We’re bringing in a few different partners from the community we’re excited to host,” Monson said. “The oil-up team will return on June 3rd to talk about using essential oils to replace common cleaning products. Their last program with us was very popular, and we hope this will be another learning opportunity for our patrons. Reinhardt University will host three local authors for a Georgia Writers Panel on June 17th for a book signing and discussion on how they approach writing about north Georgia. We’ll also be hosting a foreign-film festival featuring movies set in different countries and cultures and will provide a little background information on the significance of the film and what the library has available if you want to learn more.”

A special program and project has been planned with the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter. On July 6, Director of Development Amy Hill will do a presentation on what the shelter does, how it helps people who need a hand and what members of the community can do to help, and the library will be taking donations of toiletries for men, women and children as well as small new or gently used household items during the entire summer reading program.

Monson said she usually has “a few hundred adult patrons” ranging from young to mature participating in the reading program every summer.

“We tend to get a good mix of adults of all ages, and we hope our programs appeal to a wide audience,” she said.

Adult readers can register in person at the Cartersville, Adairsville or Euharlee branches to receive their bookmark and pick up a program brochure that lists all the events going on at the library through July or online at www.bartowlibraryonline.org.

For information, call the library at 770-382-4203.