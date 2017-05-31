Mother of drowning victim faces more charges

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Department issued more criminal arrest warrants for 32-year-old Bobbie Prather, the mother of a 3-year-old boy that drowned on Memorial Day.

When Bartow County Emergency Medical Services crews arrived at the Canter Lane residence Monday afternoon, they found the child lying unresponsive in a small, above-ground pool. Despite life-saving attempts, the child was pronounced dead.

A short time later, Prather was arrested and charged with felony murder and taken to the Bartow County Jail. Three other children in the home were all taken into protective custody, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Prather was also charged with four counts of first-degree cruelty to children for, investigators say, willfully depriving four children of necessary sustenance to the extent that their health or well-being was jeopardized. Investigators say she left the children, ages 4,3 and 1-year-old twins, unsupervised with no safety, security, food or any other necessary functions for them for more than 14 hours.

Prather was also charged with murder during the commission of a felony — the first-degree cruelty to children charges.

Investigators say she knowingly and intentionally during the commission of a felony caused the death of the 3-year-old by willfully depriving the child of safety and security with supervision for more than 14 hours. The investigation says her actions caused the death of the child when he fell into a pool and had no supervision for such a period of time.

The child’s father was also arrested on warrants unrelated to the case, but investigators say they haven’t ruled out charging him in his son's death.

Cartersville Police are investigating another drowning death that occurred over the holiday weekend.

On May 27, Cartersville Fire Department and Bartow EMS units, responding to a call in the 400 block of Waterford Drive, found a 3-year-old girl unresponsive in a private pool. Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) had been started by family members and emergency personnel continued performing the life-saving measures, but the child was later pronounced dead.

“Through (the) investigation, it was determined the rear door to the residence was left unlocked during the morning hours,” a Cartersville police spokesman said Tuesday, adding the child was last seen around 11 a.m. inside the home.