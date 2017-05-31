Authors present book on Bartow County murders at library

A couple of local historians have written a book that covers an interesting topic.

Cartersville residents Vicki W. Crowe and Brandi Ritchie were invited by Friends of the Library to do a presentation on their book, “Over 150 Years of Murder in Bartow County, Georgia, Vol. 1,” today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Cartersville Public Library at 429 W. Main St.

“The title was intriguing and interesting,” Friends President Shawnee Westmoreland said, noting the historians have a second book being released in the fall. “We enjoy our local authors and want to support them whenever we can.”

The authors will be discussing their self-published book and the process they went through to write it.

“We will be discussing how the book was researched, collaborated upon and published,” Ritchie said, noting it has had “several reprints to keep up with demand.”

The first volume, which was released last October, was “in the works for seven years,” Crowe said.

“In research for Bartow Ancestors, I came across countless murder cases within the county,” she said. “As they added up, the book was slowly built.”

The 316-page book includes murders spanning the 1880s to 2009, as will its companion, Vol. 2, which will be released in October.

“It will contain more murders from the 1800s until current, as there are so many, one volume was unable to cover them all,” Crowe said. “Even between the two volumes, there are murders that will not be covered due to lack of information, records or family request.”

The program will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by the historians’ presentation and book signing at 6:30 p.m.

Books can be purchased for $25 at the event, at the Bartow History Museum in downtown Cartersville or at Cooperwood Co. at 96 E. Iron Belt Road.

For information on the program, call 770-382-4203.