Fishing days expanded at Dellinger Lake

Holli Umphlett of Kennesaw untangles the fishing line for her daughter, Sterling Ayers, 6, as their friend, Taylor Paris, 8, of Cartersville looks on. Along with approximately 200 others, Umphlett and the girls participated in last year's Youth Fishing Day at Dellinger Park Lake in Cartersville.

Kicking off Monday with angling opportunities for youth 14 and younger, Dellinger Park Lake’s public fishing days will be extended this year to help enhance the site’s aquatic life.

“Until this year, we have [had] four fishing events a year: the first and second event in conjunction with National Fishing Week — on Monday, June 5, Youth Fishing [Day], and Friday, June 9, Senior Fishing [Day — and] the third [and] fourth event, Sept. 23 and Oct. 16, fishing is for all ages,” Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department Director Greg Anderson said. “This year, there will be additional fishing days that will be scheduled. These dates are Saturday, June 24; Saturday, July 22; and Saturday, Aug. 26. On these dates, the fishing is open to all ages. These dates were added to assist [lowering the number of fish] in the lake, to help mitigate the fish kill in the spring. Removing additional fish will be helpful in getting the aquatic life back in balance for our size lake.

“When the fish kill occurred several weeks ago, [the] reason was ‘low oxygen’ level in the lake water. The low oxygen level is attributed to several factors — [algal] bloom, too many fish, too many ducks/geese. The lake’s oxygen level is improving. We have posted signs prohibiting the public from feeding the fish/ducks/geese till we get more of [a] handle on the number of ducks/geese. We have removed several ducks and will be stocking a few bass to keep the small fish population under control. We can’t remove the Canadian geese as they are a migratory bird and are federally protected, so we work around them. Dellinger Lake should be ready to go when fishing begins.”

As Anderson noted, the fishing events — underway from 7 a.m. to noon — for the park’s youngest and oldest patrons will coincide with National Fishing and Boating Week. With both offerings being first come, first served, participants are encouraged to bring their fishing gear and bait, and arrive early to secure a spot at Dellinger Park Lake, located at 100 Pine Grove Road.

“Fishing events started around 1986-1987,” Anderson said. “Youth fishing events began as a partnership between Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department and Georgia Department of Natural Resources. I believe the fishing program was called Hook a Kid Fishing. Youth Fishing Day’s purpose is to introduce kids to fish. As fishing is a lifetime sport, it is one of the most popular sporting activities in the world. The Dellinger Lake has hosted youth fishing every year except the 1988 ... sinkhole year. Georgia DNR stocks the lake each year with about 4,000, 8-inch [to] 10-inch catfish each November/December.

“We have always very good participation, some years over 300 youth fishing. We have averaged about 150-175 the last few years. Several reasons why [the] Dellinger Lake fishing event is popular, one is the ease of fishing. The area is flat and people are able to walk right up to the bank. Another reason [is] people feed the fish around the bridge area, and there are some large fish that swim to the surface to feed. And people get excited and want to catch them.”

In addition to complimentary youth fishing events across the state, such as those scheduled at Dellinger Park, National Fishing and Boating Week — officially held June 3 to 11 — will offer two free fishing days in Georgia. On June 3 and 10, anglers 16 and older will be able to fish on public waters without a fishing license.

“National Fishing and Boating Week began in 1979 and was created to recognize the tradition of fishing, to broaden the spirit of togetherness and to share the values and knowledge of today’s anglers with tomorrow’s anglers,” said Melissa Cummings, communications and outreach specialist for the Georgia DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division. “... According to the National Fishing and Boating Week website, one of the main reasons people don’t go fishing or boating is because no one has invited them. If you are an angler or a boater, you can be the person that does reach out and introduce them to something that could potentially be an activity they enjoy for a lifetime.

“The activity of fishing and/or boating can sometimes be an opportunity to have conversations that might otherwise go unsaid, due to the ‘busy-ness’ of our everyday lives, and can definitely be an activity to make lasting memories — a grandparent helping reel in a grandchild’s first fish, a family out enjoying a day on the lake. We need to take advantage of these moments.”

For more information about National Fishing and Boating Week and its related activities, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/nfbw. Further details about Cartersville’s fishing days can be obtained by calling 770-387-5626 or viewing www.cityofcartersville.org/index.aspx?nid=371.