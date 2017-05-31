MAGIC Camp registering high school girls interested in construction

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

No longer is the construction industry just a man’s world.

High school girls are being encouraged to learn the skills needed to become welders, electricians, plumbers and carpenters at the seventh annual Mentoring a Girl in Construction Summer Camp June 19-23 at Cass High School.

MAGIC — a nonprofit corporation formed in 2007 by tradeswomen Renee Conner and Diane Quimby because there were no females in the construction industry — is partnering with Georgia Power/Plant Bowen and the Bartow County School System to offer 25 girls an opportunity to learn basic construction skills in a free hands-on summer day camp.

“Due to the retiring of the baby boomer generation and the next generations following pathways into IT [information technology], health and other industries, the construction industry is facing a

severe shortage of skilled craftsmen or women,” said Conner, national executive director of MAGIC Summer Camps and owner of Precision Tapping Inc. “MAGIC was created to introduce high school-age young females to the world of construction via hands-on activities designed to pique their interest into doing something that takes them out of their box. MAGIC hopes to enrich young women’s lives by educating and exposing them to successful women that have leadership positions in the industry and to foster a desire to pursue a career in nontraditional technical and trade skill fields.”

Conner, who has the only female-owned tapping company in the Southeast, said the top-paying jobs for women in the construction industry range from project managers, with the median salary being around $87,400 a year, to electricians, with a median salary of $51,800 a year.

“Construction is really a lucrative career pathway for these young females, and MAGIC has plans to continue exposing these young workers to what is truly available to them,” she said, noting she’s seen an increase in the number of female construction workers “but not nearly enough.”

Cass construction instructor Jerome Black, who is hosting the camp in his shop for the seventh time, knows the value of what the girls learn during the weeklong event.

“It is important because there are so many career opportunities for young ladies, and they simply don't know about them,” said Black, who co-teaches carpentry with Kathleen Torrance from Gwinnett Technical College. “Mrs. Renee Conner rolls out the red carpet for these young ladies, all to help them understand the opportunities for careers in the construction and related fields.”

The camp begins promptly at 8 a.m. each day and ends at 3:30 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

“This year, the students will be learning to use power tools, operate heavy equipment and so much more as each day holds a new and exciting adventure,” Conner said.

On Monday, the campers will develop a safety-first attitude as they begin their 10-hour Occupational Safety and Health Administration training, which will enable them to earn their certification by the end of the week.

Tuesday, campers will be able to sharpen their carpentry skills by using power saws, drills and an assortment of other tools to build their own keepsake box.

Electricity is the focus for Wednesday, with campers learning to wire simple circuits and creating a Mason jar lamp project to take home.

Thursday will be split into two activities: driving or operating heavy equipment, “something that some of the campers have never done before,” Conner said, and welding, where they will create dragonfly yard art. Half the campers will tackle the heavy equipment in the morning while the other half welds then the two groups will switch places after lunch.

The camp will wind up Friday with a job tour of Plant Bowen and a science, technology, engineering and mathematics activity there with members of Technical Women in Georgia, an affinity group of Georgia Power. After lunch, the group will head to the Bartow County College and Career Academy for the MAGIC mingle and banquet/graduation.

As of Wednesday, roughly a dozen of the 25 allotted spaces for the camp were still available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and rising freshmen through seniors who want to attend should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. right away.

Conner said about half of the campers in Bartow County every year are repeats.

“They come as long as they can, which tells us we are having a positive influence on these students,” she said. “We now have students that are attending college for mechanical, software, industrial and electrical engineering, and we also have one student that came from Adairsville High School four years ago that just graduated [who attended the] Bartow County College and Career Academy that plans on attending UGA in the fall. Felicia Miller won the top welding award at BCCCA and was the only female in her class.”

The camp would not be possible “without wonderful partnerships” with Georgia Power/Plant Bowen as a presenting sponsor, along with TWIG, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development’s Trade Five program, Toyo Tires, Metro Power, Georgia Energy and Industrial Construction Consortium, Brasfield & Gorrie and Yancey/Caterpillar, Conner said.

“MAGIC has built relationships with companies that believe in MAGIC’s mission, and we cannot say thank you enough for making it possible to influence and inspire the next generations of the construction industry workforce,” she said. “These companies not only provide necessary funding but send awesome volunteers to make this an exceptional week for the camper.”