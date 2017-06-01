Cooley assumes Ward 4 post

NEIL B. MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News

Flanked by his wife Glenda, Calvin Cooley, 69, a lifelong resident of Cartersville, was sworn in by City Clerk Meredith Ulmer as Ward 4 councilman Thursday.

Cooley was appointed to the post, succeeding Lindsey McDaniel, who resigned his seat in April for personal reasons.

With the new councilman firmly ensconced in his seat, it was time to get down to business.

Following a second reading, council approved a revised version of an ordinance prohibiting through trucks in certain areas of the city. The revision added new streets — Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, east of Galt St.; Latimer Road; Charles St. from Cassville Road to West Cherokee St.; and Brookwood Drive — and barred trucks with six wheels or more on Lee St. between West Ave. and Etowah Drive.

Council also approved a revised ordinance restricting the use of truck engine brakes in residential areas — specifically on parts of West Ave. and Etowah Drive — to decrease excessive noise. Commonly referred to as “Jacob’s Brakes,” “Jake Brakes,” “Dynamic Brakes,” “C-Brakes,” or “Paccar Brakes,” it is any device that uses the very noisy release of compressed air within an engine cylinder to slow a vehicle.

In a first reading, Assistant City Manager Dan Porta proposed fee hikes for residential and commercial building permits.

He said the staff had begun reviewing current building permit fees and the staff hours necessary to review and approve residential and commercial building permits.

“When an application is made for a residential building permit, the Planning & Development and Public Works/Stormwater department’s staffs must spend hours reviewing the application,” he said. “A commercial building permit requires staffs from the Planning & Development, Public Works/Stormwater, Fire, Electric, Gas, Water & Sewer and Fiber departments to spend more hours reviewing and approving applications.

“In addition to the above reasons for changes in the building permit fees, staff also recommends the changes to allow us to have contractors submit a permit application online with our new CityView Software. Note that the last change to the building permit fee was in July 2005.”

The water department proposed a 7.5 percent increase in the residential water and sewer rates and a 7.5 percent increase in the base monthly water and sewer rates. The increase would allow the Water Department to continue the maintenance of the existing water and sewer system as well as update/expand the system to fulfill the needs of existing customers.

“Even with the proposed increases in the water and sewer rates,” City Manager Sam Grove said. “Cartersville rates remain one of the lowest in the surrounding municipalities.”

In other business, council heard:

• A proposal to install an odorization system for the Williams/Transco Expansion project for $28,500.

• A request to replace two air conditioning units in Customer Service for $7,600.

The Cartersville City Council will hold a work session on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m., followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall.