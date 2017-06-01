‘The Best of Enemies’ begins filming in downtown Cartersville

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

"The Best of Enemies" films at Ross' Diner in downtown Cartersville Thursday. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

"The Best of Enemies" films at Ross' Diner in downtown Cartersville Thursday.

Based on Osha Gray Davidson's book, "The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South," the movie will star Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell.

The film is set in Durham, North Carolina, and explores the initial battle and transforming ties of a Civil Rights activist and the local leader of the Ku Klux Klan during the 1960s.

According to Cartersville Downtown Development Authority Manager Lillie Read, filming will continue June 14 at the Bartow County gold dome courthouse.