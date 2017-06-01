Bookworms’ paradise at used-book sale

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Molly Mendenhall and Janet Higginbotham prepare for Saturday's book sale in the garage of the Cartersville branch of the Bartow County Library System.

Avid readers have a great opportunity to stock up on their summer reading materials while also helping the Friends of the Library double their proceeds.

The organization will have its quarterly Used-Book and Media Sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cartersville Public Library’s garage at 429 W. Main St. on the corner near Main Street.

Friends members will be admitted at 9 a.m. to get first choice of all the selections, and memberships for those who haven’t joined yet will be available at the door.

For this sale, readers who are buying enough affordably priced books to keep them satisfied during their summer vacations actually will be giving the library two times what they spend, thanks to the Modern Woodmen of America matching every dollar.

“This is the second year that the Modern Woodmen of America have offered a matching grant for a Friends of the Bartow Library used-book sale,” said Molly Mendenhall, who is organizing the event. “The first grant was in 2015 and resulted in $2,500 [in] additional funds. We hope we can do as well this year. This is a great way for our shoppers to benefit the library by doubling the value of their purchase.”

The summer sale usually sees a large number of shoppers, according to Mendenhall.

“Should be a good turnout, generally our best of the year,” she said. “Great selection of summer reads. Stock up on books to take to the beach. Families come so their kids can pick out books.”

Prices for the books and other media remain the same as past sales: fiction and nonfiction hardback books, $1; paperback and children’s books, 50 cents or three for $1; and DVDs, music CDs, books on CD and computer games, $1.

Payment can be made with cash, checks or credit/debit cards.

During the last hour, shoppers can buy a Friends of the Library bag for $5 — or bring one they bought at a past sale — and stuff it with as many items as they can fit in it for an additional $5.

Also returning for this sale is the special table of new paperbacks for grades K-12 that sell for half price or less.

“These are primarily popular current series published by Scholastic,” Mendenhall said.

And as with past sales, all public, private and home-school teachers who show their school ID will be allowed to choose 15 books for free.

“We always want to give back to our community,” FOL President Shawnee Westmoreland said. “Giving teachers free books allow children a variety of books, and it helps the teachers provide for the classroom, saving them a little money along the way.”

Teachers also may buy or choose their free books from the large selection of items in the teacher resource section.

But the sale will have a new feature this time, Mendenhall said.

“We will also have a special selection of used vintage collectibles, some that are first editions or signed, priced a little more than our regular books but below what would be charged online,” she said. “No shipping charges either.”

Mendenhall said volunteers are “always welcome” to help out at each sale, and those who donate at least two hours of their time will receive a $5 credit toward their book sale purchase.

At the March sale, Friends netted more than $1,800, according to the organizer.

“The day started out very cold,” she said. “We appreciated the dedicated shoppers who came and found some good bargains. The weather should be pleasant for shopping at this sale.”