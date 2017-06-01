State venues to celebrate National Trails Day June 3

In honor of National Trails Day, Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site and Red Top Mountain State Park will present various outdoor experiences Saturday.

“National Trails Day is an event put on by the American Hiking Society, which was formed in 1976,” said Keith Bailey, curator for the Etowah Indian Mounds. “According to their website, ‘National Trails Day is the only national event designed to unite all muscle-powered trail activities with the goal of connecting more people to trails.’ At Etowah, this will be our second year as a hike host for this event. We host the event to encourage hikers to get out and enjoy our trails.

“Our trails are comparatively short and easy, so they are great for people who may not want a long difficult hike, like you might have hiking Pine Mountain, Vineyard Mountain, or even the trails at Red Top Mountain State Park. We hope guests go away knowing that short trails can offer a chance to get out and have fun, even when you don’t have a lot of time to spend or can’t hike more difficult trails.”

Located at 813 Indian Mounds Road S.W. in Cartersville, the Etowah Indian Mounds is where several thousand American Indians lived from A.D. 1000 to A.D. 1550. Regarded as the most intact Mississippian Culture site in the Southeast, the 54-acre venue safeguards six earthen mounds, a village area, a plaza, borrow pits and a defensive ditch.

“Our hike will be a guided hike,” Bailey said. “It starts at 10 a.m. and should end by noon. Our focus is to have fun and learn something new while on the trail. It will include some site history and nature talk. You never know what wildlife you’ll see when walking, so we will most likely be focusing on flora, however, if we see animals, we will spend time watching and talking about them. Squirrels, turtles and songbirds are the most likely animals to be observed at the park. Guests are reminded to dress for the weather and bring water to drink.”

Red Top’s offerings will begin with the Teddy Bear Hike from 10 a.m. to noon and conclude with the Sweet Summer Nights Hike from 7 to 9 p.m.

According to http://gastateparks.org/RedTopMountain, “While best known for the 12,000-acre lake, Red Top Mountain is also a hiker’s haven. More than 15 miles of trails wind through the forested park, providing opportunities for exercise and nature photography. A short, paved trail behind the park office is suitable for wheelchairs and strollers, welcoming guests to explore a reconstructed 1860s homestead. The gravel-topped 4-mile Iron Hill Trail is open to both hikers and bikers, offering pretty views of the lake’s shoreline.”

Promoted on the venue’s website as being “family-friendly,” the Teddy Bear Hike will feature paper teddy bears for young patrons to discover along the paved Lakeside Trail. After meeting at the old park office, hikers will embark on the 0.75-mile journey. Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and their favorite stuffed animal.

The Sweet Summer Nights Hike will feature sunset views of Lake Allatoona along the 3.9 mile trail. Hikers will initially gather at the Iron Hill Trail parking lot. Since the hike will conclude after nightfall, participants are urged to bring flashlights.

“Georgia’s State Parks have participated in National Trails Day for several years, joining the American Hiking Society in promoting hiking as exercise [for] all citizens,” said Kim Hatcher, public affairs coordinator for the state’s Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Division. “We hope many people who have never hiked before will join our park rangers for the day, and then discover how much fun it can be. Hiking in the forest or along the lakeshore is good for the soul, and it’s good exercise as well. It’s something families can do together, getting away from smartphones and electronics.”

For more information on the Etowah Indian Mounds, visit www.gastateparks.org/EtowahMounds or call 770-387-3747. Further details about Red Top can be obtained by visiting www.gastateparks.org/RedTopMountain or calling 770-975-0055.