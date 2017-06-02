TheatreExtreme’s ‘Detroit’ opens Friday

TheatreExtreme will wrap up its second season with “Detroit,” “a funny, yet thought-provoking” dark comedy.

Opening Friday at 8 p.m., the play will be presented at Olin Tatum Agricultural Building’s Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.

“I definitely have more experience directing punch line-driven comedies with larger than life characters in outrageous situations, so I was excited to work on a piece that was more truthful,” said the play’s director, Josh Robinson. “‘Detroit’ has relatable, complex characters in vulnerable and realistic situations. The dialogue is ‘Gilmore Girls’-esque — fast-paced, witty, honest and beautifully written. It’s no wonder it was up for a Pulitzer.

“Detroit takes place in an everyday American suburb and revolves around a new couple, Sharon and Kenny, moving into the neighborhood where Mary and Ben live. Both couples are down on their luck, but end up becoming fast friends through their love of cooking out. In a world where the word ‘neighbor’ has lost its significance, the two couples discover what it means to borrow a cup of sugar from next door. I think our audience members will relate to that moment of desperation where you’re almost ready to give up after one too many disappointments, but you find solace in someone unexpected.”

Following the opening performance, “Detroit” will be presented June 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. and June 11 at 3 p.m.

The cast will include Ben Norman as Ben, Parker Patzke as Kenny, Molly Gilmartin as Sharon, Kelly Roberts as Mary and David Nisbet as Frank.

“TheatreExtreme wanted to end our second season with something funny, yet thought-provoking,” said Meghann Humphreys, executive director of TheatreExtreme. “... We began the season with a classic Tennessee Williams show, moved on to a hilarious comedy about ‘Gone With the Wind’ and now we’re wrapping it up with a dark comedy for adult audiences. We’ve also continued our Comedy & Beer season, tried out two new events, Readers Theatre and One-Act Plays. Our next season is going to focus on improv a lot more. The plan is to move beyond basic improv games and into long-form shows.”

Tickets for “Detroit” are $15 and can be purchased at the door or prior to the event by visiting ShowTix4U.com or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .