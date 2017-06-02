Woman finds home invader totally nude

A woman woke up early Tuesday morning to find a man “totally nude” in her home, according to a statement she gave Bartow County sheriff’s deputies.

At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Bartow County deputies were notified that an unknown male was trespassing at a home on Oakridge Drive in Cartersville.

The woman told BCSD deputies that she was asleep in her room upstairs when she heard the door creaking over her child’s baby monitor at 4:47 a.m.

According to her statement, she sat up in bed and saw a dark outline of a white male standing in her doorway totally nude.

She described the intruder to be of medium build with a “beer gut,” 40-55 years old with skinny legs and a short flat top haircut.

The woman said the man calmly turned and walked back away from the doorway, and she heard bare feet walking through the house before a door closed downstairs.

There was no visible damage to any of the exterior doors and both doors leading through her garage and into the house were pulled closed but unlocked when deputies arrived on the scene.