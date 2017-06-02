‘Resurgance of interest’ brings Bartow extension canning workshops back

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Alexis Roberts with the Bartow County Cooperative Extension Office will conduct the first of four canning workshops June 14 at the Olin Tatum Agricultural Building, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.

Building on the “resurgence in interest” for food preservation, the Bartow County Cooperative Extension Office will present four canning workshops, starting June 14.

“Bartow County Extension will be offering [our] annual summer canning workshops for the second year called Preserving the Taste of Summer,” said Alexis Roberts, family consumer sciences agent for the Bartow County Cooperative Extension Office. “Food preservation is a topic that appeals to the public for several reasons. Canning is a great way to capitalize on seasonal flavors. Foods that were produced during their natural growing season often have more nutritional value and really capture the essence and sweetness of a season.

“With food preservation, you and your family can have that fresh taste of a local strawberry year-round. We are also in the trend where food consumers are hyperaware of the products in their food. Many consumers are looking for foods that have less sugar, calories, preservatives and salt. Home canning creates the opportunity for consumers to have more control over what is in their food. Food preservation also allows us to connect with the generations of our past and pass these life skills on to the next generation.”

The first two workshops will include Don’t get Yourself in a Pickle, Learn how to Make Them on June 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Make Your own Sensational Salsa June 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Next month, the programming will focus on pressure canning corn on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and blackberry jam July 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

“The workshops are broken into two parts,” Roberts said. “Each workshop features an educational presentation in addition to the hands-on portion where participants learn about basic food preservation and the science behind the method that will be used in the workshop. The goal is for participants to be able to not only replicate the canning process at home, but also understand the methodology behind it. For example, in the first workshop we will be making kosher dill pickles. In addition to canning basics, participants will learn about levels of acidity in pickled products and its importance to their taste and safety. The participants will then make their own kosher dill pickles that they will be able to take home.

“The main takeaway I desire for the attendees is to not only show them how easy it is to preserve and have them understand the value of this lost art, but to also [show] how [to] preserve food safely. Canning procedures and recommendations have changed. It is important to educate people of these changes, so they are using the most updated evidenced-based recipes and processes.”

She continued, “There is also a stigma that food preservation can be dangerous. I often hear that people are afraid to pressure can because they have heard horror stories. Food preservation is fun and easy once you know how.”

To attend a workshop at the Extension office, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville, participants are urged to preregister by calling 770-387-5142. Each offering will cost $10.

“[Many] people today are one or two generations removed from farming and home food preservation,” Bartow County Extension Coordinator Paul Pugliese said. “However, in the past decade, we’ve seen a resurgence in interest for this lost art with more

backyard and community gardens producing larger amounts of fresh fruits and vegetables that require long-term storage methods. Many of our clients are interested in having access to fresh fruits and vegetables, growing their own food locally and knowing what’s in their food for healthier diets. Home food preservation has the advantage of having more control over how much salt, sugar and other preservatives are in the food we consume.

“Although access to information about canning and freezing is more accessible than ever today, we’re finding that a lot of younger clients don’t have the basic skills and knowledge of safe food handling practices, because it’s not required to be taught in secondary schools. It’s important to learn canning and freezing techniques using the safest, most current methods of food science. As with any science, it’s constantly changing and improving — which means your grandmother’s recipes may not be as safe as you thought they were. Food preservation workshops taught and demonstrated by county Extension agents are a trusted source for learning the newest, recommended practices based on university research. We provide a learning environment without the sales pressure of someone trying to sell you a particular product or brand, which is why our programs are generally very well-received by the public.”

For more information about the Extension’s services, visit www.caes.uga.edu/extension/bartow or call 770-387-5142.