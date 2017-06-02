Working with kids not in career plans, but Advocates staffer finds it ‘most rewarding’

The most fulfilling work David Baker has ever done has come from something he never knew he wanted to do.

Since December 2015, the Cass High graduate has been giving music lessons to residents of the Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter at Advocates for Children who had an interest in learning to play the guitar, piano or harmonica.

Two months earlier, Baker, a computer science professional, decided he needed a change and wanted to do more with his life, but he had no idea what that meant.

“I considered being a paramedic, a pilot, a lot of things,” he said. “Working with children was never really part of the plan.”

But Baker, 26, found himself being drawn in that direction, and in November 2015, he yielded to “what I felt was a calling.”

“I felt called to help children, specifically those who had experienced more trauma than the average child,” he said. “When I initially felt I should do something to help children, I wasn’t sure how I would do it. My initial solutions were via software development ... or financial aid. About 15 minutes after coming up with those ideas, I talked to a girl at the church I was attending who I knew was pursuing a degree in human services. I told her I’d like to help and shared my ideas. Because of the lack of males in this field and the needs that the boys had, she encouraged me to become a mentor at FBCS in Cartersville.”

A month after volunteering as a mentor and math/science tutor at the shelter, the Marietta resident started giving music lessons “intermittently to a few different residents with an existing interest.”

But Baker, who has played guitar for 10 years, took it a step further and turned the sporadic lessons into a “consistent program which encouraged all residents to pursue a musical outlet” after he became an employee of Advocates in March 2016.

“I had several ideas as to how we could do more for the kids,” he said. “When I became a full-time direct care staff [member], I met with the director and proposed three programs to offer the kids. That’s how the music program started.”

Baker, who lived in Cartersville from eighth grade through college, said he presented the music program idea “because I believe in it.”

“I wanted to provide more opportunities for the youth here, help them find their talents and foster that into a love for music and learning,” he said. “There are benefits to learning music early that go beyond that, including academic, physical and creative. Music therapy also reduces stress and has been found to speed up healing in those who have experienced emotional, mental or physical trauma.”

Participating in the music program is optional, but almost all the current shelter residents, who are living there due to abusive or unsafe conditions with parents, have taken part, according to Baker.

“We currently have seven children at the home on guitar, one on harmonica and two on piano,” he said, noting the age range of his students is 8 to 17. “We have four girls interested in voice lessons, which will hopefully begin this month, and one boy interested in trumpet. We have taught guitar to a total of 14 children who have lived at FBCS.”

Lessons — which include theory and hands-on playing, genre and style choices and warm-up exercises — are available “virtually any time during the week” as schedules allow, but typically occur once a week on weekends and last 30 minutes to an hour, Baker said.

“They are usually one-on-one, but sometimes we will do small-group sessions, two to four kids, depending upon the skill levels and what is the focus for that day,” he said, noting he would like to look for performance or recital opportunities.

Shelter Director Lyndsey Wilson said she was “thrilled” with the concept and early outcomes of the program.

“I was excited to hear about this possibility,” she said in a press release. “I love seeing the kids learn and develop new skills. We have several residents who have instruments, but they have never been given the opportunity to take lessons due to financial and time constraints. I knew this is something several of our residents would love.”

Staff members have heard the young musicians describe the lessons as “a breath of fresh air” and “almost as fun as cartoons.”

“I’m having a hard time recalling specific words or comments, but the attitude is essentially that they enjoy and appreciate them and are excited,” Baker said. “One child [a 15-year-old female] referred to them as ‘a breath of fresh air.’”

The students who are seriously interested in and dedicated to taking the lessons are “doing well,” the instructor said.

“Most of them can now at least play the intro to Deep Purple’s ‘Smoke on the Water’ and a few chords,” he said. “They also now possess a basic understanding of musical theory.”

He added he was surprised to see five or six residents practicing together one morning instead of watching television or playing video games for that half hour.

Baker is already starting to see changes in some of the young musicians.

“Initially, I see excitement and wonder, then comes the work, which is interlaced with fun, resulting in improved relationships, improved ability to deal with frustration, a new focus beyond video games and television and a deeper understanding and appreciation for music and the efforts behind it,” he said.

Both Wilson and Baker have been pleasantly surprised by the popularity of the program.

“I did not realize how many residents would be interested in this program,” Wilson said. “We have seen so many youth step outside of their comfort zones and try something new that they would never have tried before.”

“I had been offering lessons to the kids since I started as a volunteer and, with that, had only given intermittent, informal lessons to a total of four children,” Baker said. “When I came on as a full-time staff [member] in March, it became a more established program. A guitar was purchased through funds given specifically for this program, and almost all of the residents participated. It was a little overwhelming — we also started a computer science and garden program at the same time — and I have been trying to find other teachers to volunteer since then. I have three ladies who may be joining the team soon to help teach our kids.”

Music teachers who would like to volunteer their time to give lessons for any instrument, including voice, should contact Baker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Though working for an organization that helps children wasn’t on Baker’s career radar, it’s turned out to be the best decision he could’ve made.

“This was not my plan, and I still have a hard time believing where I am,” he said. “I feel strange taking credit for any of it. I am thankful to God for the ability to produce something good, in Christ, and to be given an invaluable experience in return. This is the most rewarding work I have ever done.”