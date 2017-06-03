90-mile yard sale holds special significance to market patrons

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Participating in the Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale, several vendors set up booths in the parking lot of Friendship Baptist Church on Cassville Road in Cartersville.

Currently ongoing through the weekend, the Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale captures the attention of locals and out-of-towners alike.

The route, extending through 10 communities in northwest Georgia, has attracted vendors and travelers since it was constructed in the early 1900s.

The 90-Mile Yard Sale was created along that route in 2006 to celebrate the Dixie Highway being designated as a historic driving route.

From the beginning of yard sales to now, it seems to be a simple timepass for those on the weekends; however, there are some that see it as much more than that.

“Moms, grandmothers, it’s just one of those things that’s passed down,” Tiffany Calhoun said of her family’s passion for yard sales.

The sentimentality of the event is not lost on Cindy and Ruey Rhodes, who rode down in their RV from Chattanooga, and who have been traveling to the 90-Mile Highway for seven years.

“It’s a hobby, it gives us a chance to spend time together,” Ruey Rhodes said. “We donate a lot of what we have so we can continue to do it. It’s fun.”

Though Cindy has been selling along Dixie Highway for seven years, the hobby started for her around 1960 with her parents and brother, Bill, when they traveled to the West Palm Beach Convention Center.

It has become a family tradition ever since. The Rhodeses’ daughter now uses yard sales to help with her fashion.

A couple tents down from the Rhodes is Cindy’s brother, Bill Kramer. Kramer is from Cartersville and has been participating in the 90-Mile Yard Sale for seven years also. He travels with his brother-in-law, who he hooked on selling soon after

beginning to set up their tents.

They also go to estate sales and buy storage lockers to find the items they can bring to these major yard sales. Kramer catches the eyes of buyers with his sterling silver rings and bracelets, collectible knives and vintage hats from the 1940s.

Not only is it a hobby Bill has grown up on, he has started other hobbies off it.

“Any bracelets here that don’t sell, I will go home and melt them down and create bars and chess sets,” Kramer said.

“Bill refinishes furniture and can make it look like it was never damaged,” Rhodes said. “He picked this up from our father and has taken it further than our father did.”

What began as a simple hobby for a family is now being passed down through the generations.

The allure of antiques extends beyond the vendors, though.

Brian C., who preferred not to give his last name, is a buyer at the 90-Mile Yard Sale and has been coming for 10 years. He looks for knives, signs, antiques and anything old. He looks for USA-made items because he believes there is more originality.

“My dad got me hooked. I used to go with him,” Brian said. “Just old stuff is cool because it is history.”

Brian sees these items as not only pieces that were passed down from his grandparents, but the history of others and their ancestors.

The nostalgic items are in no short supply along the route, and that’s what attracted the mother and daughter tandem of Tiffany and Lanie Calhoun, locals of the Bartow County area. They have been coming to the yard sale off and on for several years. Tiffany comes to look for antiques and Lanie comes to look for her own tiny treasures.

Adding to the 90-mile trail of passionate yard sale enthusiasts, Shawna Banks of Forest Parks has been selling for 15 years and now makes her living off of it. She spends a lot of time working with the buyers and has even learned Spanish in the process to help her buyers.

Not only has it helped her continue to make a living, it has helped her muscular sclerosis, being active and working the yard sales has kept her healthier.

“The Lord shall increase you more and more, you and your children,” Banks said, citing Psalm 115:14.

One by one, yard salers line up along the Dixie Highway to form a singular grand, unique procession of rare items and spirited individuals with niche interests.

What began in 2006 has brought families closer together, helped others become healthier and even revealed hidden talents in some.