Menu

18-year-old from Adairsville drowns in Alabama

An 18-year-old visitor from Georgia drowned Friday night while swimming with friends at the Little River Canyon National Preserve near Fort Payne, Alabama.

Park rangers say the teenager was visiting the preserve Friday from Adairsville.

His name has not been released by officials.

Al.com reports bystanders called 911 about 1:45 p.m. and rangers and other agencies responded.

Rescuers located the teenager's body near the center of the basin at the bottom of the falls about 2:40 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

Last modified onSaturday, 03 June 2017 23:28
Rate this item
(0 votes)
More in this category: « 90-mile yard sale holds special significance to market patrons Elderly woman hit by vehicle Saturday »
back to top

What Do You Think?

Grocery Coupons Bartow County School System Cartersville City School System Visitors-Center