Elderly woman hit by vehicle Saturday

An elderly woman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.

According to Bartow County EMS public information officer Brad Cothran, BCEMS along with BCFD and BCSO responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at roughly 10:44 a.m.

The incident occurred on Simpson Circle off Highway 20.

BCEMS arrived on the scene to find an elderly female lying on the ground with trauma injuries to the right side of her chest and abdominal area.

BCEMS requested Air Life be en route for rapid transport to a Level 1 trauma center due to the patient’s condition and nature of the injuries.