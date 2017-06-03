ESF distributes $217,000 worth of scholarships

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The burden of paying for college got a little lighter for a group of Bartow County students Thursday night.

The Etowah Scholarship Foundation celebrated its 35th anniversary by awarding 193 scholarships valued at $217,000 to 190 college or college-bound students at the annual Scholarship Announcement Ceremony at Cartersville First Baptist Church.

“Tonight, we celebrate these amazing students and all of their hard work, their determination, their outstanding achievements,” ESF Operations Director Dawn Evans said.

Chairman Mike Fields said students were “sitting right here on the brink of what could be the most exciting years of your life.”

“I encourage you to shoot for the moon and take bold steps,” he said. “We wish you the best in becoming a thriving and fully involved member of your community wherever you are. You’re the future, and remember, the education you receive is one of your greatest treasures.”

As the recipients were called up to the stage, their donors presented them with a certificate bearing the name and amount of their scholarship, which ranged from $1,000 to $2,500. The winners will receive their actual checks in mid-July.

Devansi Reshamwala, 23, of Cartersville received the $1,000 Optimist Club of Cartersville scholarship in memory of Sharon Bickford, a 42-year educator in Bartow County and one of the club’s first female members.

“I am excited,” she said. “I am glad. I will be attending the University of Virginia School of Law. I think the tuition fees altogether for all three years is around $250,000 to $300,000 with apartment rent and things like that, so this will definitely go towards tuition, books, wherever the chips need to fall basically.”

The first-year law student is a 2011 graduate of Cass High and earned a bachelor of business administration in finance from Georgia State University.

2017 Woodland High graduate Taylor Wilfert, 18, was awarded the $1,000 Travis Hickom Memorial Scholarship.

“I was obviously really honored, especially because it was a memorial-type scholarship,” the White resident said. “It really made me feel honored that they would place that upon me to get his scholarship after he passed. I just thought it was really sweet.”

The Kennesaw State University freshman, who plans to major in dance, said she was “extremely happy” to receive

additional money for her education.

“That’s totally going to help me swing college,” she said.

Xavier Haynes called the Georgia Bone and Joint Sponsor scholarship “nice.”

“It’s a really nice thing, and I’m grateful,” he said. “I know I wouldn’t be able to make the trips to college that I wouldn’t be able to have done. It’s really a kind and considerate thing for somebody who doesn’t really know me personally [to do].”

Evans and Fields thanked the numerous donors who provided the money for the scholarships for making college a little less expensive for the students.

“None of this would be possible without our donors, who, year after year, fund these scholarships,” Evans said. “In many cases, they bridge the gap for these students who are struggling to meet the cost of their college expenses. ... Their generosity is awe-inspiring.”

“It’s our hope, through our fundraising efforts, [that] the monumental and overwhelming cost of college will be just a little bit less daunting for each student,” Fields said. “... It is daunting and sometimes very expensive, but it is definitely well worth your while.”

The foundation celebrated its 35th anniversary by recognizing the five donors who had sponsored scholarships since the nonprofit organization’s inception in 1982: Cartersville Medical Center Auxiliary, Cartersville Service League, the family of Dr. Warren Akin IV, Cartersville Jaycees and the Tidwell family in memory of Jackie Tidwell and the Cartersville Optimist Club.

“We want to recognize those donors who have been with us from the beginning, awarding scholarships first in 1983 and every year since then,” Evans said. “What an amazing show of commitment to education for Bartow County students.”

Robert Bentley, the foundation’s executive director from 1982 to 2002, presented a special gift to each donor.

Optimist Club board member Teddy Hazen said the club’s scholarship falls in line with its mission of serving youth, especially in Bartow County.

“It’s only a small token,” the Cartersville resident said. “We wish we could do more, but every penny we raise goes to the youth of Bartow County.”

The club awards several scholarships to college students each year, but the one for the foundation is “one of our longest-running and one of our most important,” Hazen said.

Since its inception, the ESF, a community-supported foundation, has distributed more than $6 million in scholarships to more than 7,000 Bartow County students on behalf of local business, corporations, individuals, churches and area civic organizations.