Excel Christian Academy principal retires

Excel Christian Academy Principal Tammy Griffith announced her retirement from education May 25.

“It has been my privilege to be a teacher and the principal of Excel Christian Academy,” she said in a press release. “I have relished working with the students, parents, teachers and leadership and consider myself blessed to have had this opportunity. After 35 years, I plan to spend time with my family and enjoy some reading and traveling. I pray blessings upon ECA and wish them the very best.”

At an end-of-year celebration for the faculty and staff, school President Danny Deems thanked Griffith for her dedication.

“You have made a strong and positive impact on Excel Christian Academy, and your legacy will carry on for many years,” he said in the release. “You will be greatly missed, and we understand that you will be spending much-needed time with your family.

According to the Excel Christian Academy website, Griffith spent 21 years as a high school math teacher and 14 years as an administrator.

Griffith was the principal for the last two school years at Excel.

“The awesome education that [the] children receive will continue,” said Clay Stewart, the school’s chief operating officer, in the release. “We ask you to keep Excel Christian Academy in your prayers as we concentrate our efforts on filling Mrs. Griffith’s shoes.”

A search to fill the principal’s position is underway.