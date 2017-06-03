Reptile/amphibian BioBlitz pinpoints 18 species at Pettit Preserve

Randy Parker/The Daily Tribune News

Jon Batt handles Lumpy, a young king snake that ingested a hickory nut during the reptile/amphibian BioBlitz May 20. The census documented 18 different species of amphibians and reptiles at Pettit Preserve. Buy photo

Extroverted frogs, Eastern box turtles and Lumpy, a troubled king snake, took center stage May 20 during the Pettit Preserve’s first reptile/amphibian BioBlitz. With a new species being documented about every 16 minutes, the census affirmed the 70-acre venue’s ecosystem is “healthy and thriving.”

“Several months ago, I mentioned to my boss, [Pettit Preserve] Executive Director Marina Robertson, that the Georgia Reptile Society and Amphibian Foundation volunteers would enjoy coming out and doing a BioBlitz,” said Erin Zaballa, Pettit Preserve’s educator and vice president for the Georgia Reptile Society. “A BioBlitz is a short-term census conducted by volunteers, rather than research scientists. She was supportive of the idea, as was the board and Education Coordinator Mary Ann Pawlowski, so we scheduled it for May. Volunteers from the Atlanta Herpetology Club based at Georgia State University were going to come out on day two of the census, but we had to cancel day two due to inclement weather.

“This was the first reptile/amphibian BioBlitz held at Pettit, and we hope to do them on a regular basis in the future. Reptiles and amphibians are indicators who are particularly sensitive to environmental changes, so monitoring their welfare can help staff and the board monitor the welfare of the preserve as a whole. Georgia is home to over 150 species of reptiles and amphibians, and is one of the states with the highest biodiversity of herpetofauna. So, there is still plenty to discover and document here.”

Situated off Ga. Highway 61 in southwest Bartow County, the preserve was formed as a private, nonprofit corporation — The Margaret and Luke Pettit Environmental Preserve Inc. — in 1999 when the late Gay Pettit Dellinger and her children initially donated 60 acres of property to this endeavor.

Open to the general public during scheduled programs, the venue consists of various trails developed by Cartersville’s Switchbacks Trail Design & Construction, a swinging bridge, a 9-acre lake, two aquatic stations, three amphitheaters, self-contained composting toilets and a Learning Shed. More than 18,000 patrons have visited the preserve or received outreach through its programs since the site opened in 2006.

“We began our census at 10 a.m., after the weather had warmed up a bit and cold-blooded reptiles and amphibians would be on the move,” Zaballa said. “We followed the main trail around the lake, stopping frequently whenever we encountered a location that we thought might be a good place to look for reptiles and amphibians based on where they like to live or find food — areas of tall grass, hollowed logs, rock/wood piles, in damp leaf litter, slow moving parts of the creek, muddy banks on the lakeshore, etc.

“Some animals were found without searching at all — several frogs and toads hopped right in front of us on the trail, and a rat snake was found sunning itself on the trail as well. When we found an animal, or signs of one, we took a photo of the animal — if possible — and any evidence, and uploaded it to the Pettit Environmental Preserve Biodiversity Project, a project created by the preserve, on iNaturalist.com. iNaturalist is a citizen-science Internet and app based project where users can document and share their observations of the natural world while also generating biodiversity data that professional researchers can use.”

In reviewing the BioBlitz’s results, Zaballa shared that the team determined the preserve’s ecosystem is a safe haven for wildlife as Bartow grows more urban.

“We were extremely pleased with our findings,” Zaballa said. “In only five hours, we documented 18 different species of reptiles and amphibians — an average of about one new species every 16 minutes. In particular, we were happy to find more evidence of an Eastern box turtle population here — we have found shells at Pettit before. Eastern box turtles have recently been officially declared threatened and designated as a vulnerable and protected species. The designation of vulnerable means that a species is likely to become endangered if immediate steps are not taken to prevent it.

“Box turtles are facing this threat because of habitat loss/destruction; because they are slow moving and therefore likely to be hit by cars; and because they are often taken from the wild illegally and kept as pets. The variety and number of specimens we found in such a short period of time indicates to me that the preserve has a healthy and thriving ecosystem that can serve as a refuge for wildlife as development continues.”

One of the census’ highlights for Zaballa was the opportunity to medically assist a king snake, who was experiencing intestinal issues.

“The most interesting discoveries for me personally were the Northern cricket frog — because they are one of North America’s two smallest vertebrates, only reaching a maximum size of 3.5 centimeters long — and the king snake in need of rescue,” Zaballa said. “The young king snake was found in some tall, thick grass near the shore of the lake in the late afternoon by volunteer Jon Batt on Saturday, May 20. It appeared to be in good condition. However, as Jon was holding it so that I could take a photo, he noticed that the snake had a very odd swelling, which appeared to be an intestinal impaction upon further inspection.

“... [Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Wildlife Rehab Clinic] did an X-ray, which showed that the snake had swallowed a hickory nut — likely because it smelled like the rodent that had been chewing on it. So, the young, hungry snake mistook the nut for a prey item. A reptile veterinarian was brought in for a surgical consultation.

However, before surgery could be performed, the snake began to try to regurgitate the nut.”

She continued, “The snake was not able to regurgitate it, but was able to move it up far enough that the vet could remove it with long forceps and lubricant. It recovered from its ordeal quickly, and I released it back at the preserve, exactly where it was found, on Friday, May 26. Lumpy, as Georgia Reptile Society volunteers affectionately named the snake, was the first wild animal in need of rescue that has been found at Pettit. And, we were all thrilled that our first animal rescue story had a happy ending thanks to the efforts of the CNC Wildlife Rehab Clinic staff and their veterinarian. It was gratifying and heartwarming for me to be able to return a now healthy Lumpy back to his/her home.”

Also pleased with the BioBlitz’s results, Robertson looks forward to having additional species identified in the future.

“We were very thrilled when we found out that the Amphibian [Foundation] and the Georgia Reptile Society [were] going to be able to do the census,” Robertson said. “I can’t say that the results are surprising, but they are gratifying because it shows that we’re doing what we need to be doing in our little corner of the world: providing a safe space for species [in our] ever more developed part of the world. ... I would love to have these two groups come back and repeat the census in a few years, so we can see how many more species can be identified, perhaps even something truly rare.

“We’ve had multiple programs on snakes, salamanders and frogs at the preserve. In fact, this October there will be a program on ‘how to be snake safe,’ which will help people understand how they can safely share a habitat with snakes. Many people have a terrible fear of them and kill them on sight, but they are necessary for a healthy ecosystem and essential to keep rodent and other pest populations in check. Many nonvenomous snakes actually eat the venomous ones, so you want to be especially careful about leaving them alone.”

For more information about the preserve, visit www.pettitpreserve.org or contact Robertson at 678-848-4179.