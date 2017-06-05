4 months after severe wreck, family prepares to welcome back daughter

When Cass High School junior Angel Adams left for school on the morning of Feb. 9, it probably seemed like another normal day for her parents, Amy and Billy Adams.

However, that morning, Angel would get into a severe wreck, and after four months and seven brain surgeries, she is due to come home this week, although she remains unresponsive and wheelchair bound.

“It’s been very difficult because we have three little boys at home,” Angel’s stepmother, Amy Adams, said. “We have three little boys at home now on top of having to be [at the hospital] all the time. So it’s been a lot to juggle, and now we’re trying to get a house ready for her to come home to.”

The incredible hardship the family faces in Angel’s long road to recovery has been compounded by the need to move to a one-story home to accommodate Angel’s needs.

“The house that we were living in, you couldn’t get anywhere without stairs,” Amy Adams said. “So we purchased a house on Center Road. We’re trying to get all the repairs done and get it suitable for Angel to live there.”

Angel — a former cheerleader for the Colonels’ football team and an aspiring neonatal nurse — no longer qualifies for in-house rehab due to her unresponsiveness.

She will be discharged from the hospital this week. The family is trying to get a significant amount of work done on the house in a short amount of time.

Amy Adams said the family is still in need of ductwork to get rid of mold, as Angel is an asthmatic. There still needs to be tile work done in the shower, a handicap shower installed, paint on the walls and supplies to expand a room to accommodate three boys between the ages of 6 and 8. Those are just some of the needs the family still has to take care of to prepare the home for Angel’s arrival.

But as sudden as the Adams’ need for a new home is, the horrific accident on Feb. 9 was even more abrupt.

Adams suffered a severe traumatic brain injury when her Volkswagen Beetle was hit by a truck on the way to Cass High from her morning classes at the Bartow College & Career Academy.

“On Cass-White road, the road kind of sits above the ground a little bit. It looks like she over-corrected and it pulled her off the road and then slung her on the opposite side of the road. A truck coming up hit her,” Amy Adams said. “The car was in very bad shape. The only thing left of that car was her seat. It was completely mangled.

“I actually made it to the accident site and I called my husband and told him to not come, to pull over on the side of the road and I would come pick him up. I didn’t want him to see what had happened.”

In her four-month stay between Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital, she not only has had seven surgeries, but complications as well.

Angel remains unresponsive, and the doctors have told her family that her brain is “asleep.”

“They’re hoping that if she comes home, and she’s around her family and her friends, that will help wake her brain up,” Amy Adams said. “They have hopes that she’ll get better, she’s just not where they need her to be right now. If she gets better, she can come back and do rehab, and that would be the best thing for her. We just have to get her to where she’s responding.”

In a cruel turn of events, Angel’s accident comes a little over two years since another tragic wreck caused tragedy for the family.

In October, 2014, Angel's stepfather was killed in a car accident. Amy and Billy Adams took custody of his 6- and 8-year old boys, adding to their family, which already included a 7-year-old boy, Angel and an 18-year-old daughter.

Such tragedy and hardship cannot be dealt with alone, and Amy Adams said the family has been astonished at the support from the community.

The help includes the Latter-Day Saints coming and helping prepare the new house, two different Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores donating materials, Hollis Remodeling doing the floor joist work and a dumpster being donated, among the many contributions from the community.

There has been a lot of help to the family, but there is still work to be done, and Amy Adams said it is now “the crunch time of it to finish up so we can get [Angel] home.”

“It’s been unbelievable. It’s really been amazing to see so many people come out and care about our family and send us messages and to send money and food,” Amy Adams said. “I have tons of people bring food and help me feed the boys during this time. I’ve had a lot of outreach. A lot of churches have reached out to us. It’s been amazing.”

Despite an already magnanimous outreach from the community, there is still more to be done, both to prepare the new house for Angel’s arrival and improve her health.

“I just hope she gets better and she comes back to us,” Amy Adams said.

Donations can be made to the family’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/be39w-help-angel?r=14190 or food and supplies can be dropped off at the local Eyeworks or at Complete Cash, where family members work.