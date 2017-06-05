CPD bust possible meth dealer after routine traffic stop

Cartersville police arrested a man last week after finding drugs and a gun in his car at a routine traffic stop.

According to the incident report, Cartersville police stopped Shawn Douglas Pitcher, 26, at the intersection of West Avenue and South Erwin St. early on the morning of May 29.

Upon inspection, police found an unloaded Taurus handgun in the driver’s side door of Pitcher’s silver Chrysler 300, and a glass pipe with what was believed to be methamphetamine in the trunk.

Police also found a lockbox in the trunk that, after the officers located the key on Pitcher’s key ring, was found to contain 8.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The box also contained a bottle of 34 pills, suspected to be methylphenidate—more commonly known as Ritalin—along with several small plastic baggies and a digital scale.

When police questioned Pitcher about the items in his trunk, he said that they were his friend’s, according to the report.

Pitcher was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute and not having insurance for the Chrysler.