Man found alive on the side of U.S. 41 after possible drug overdose

A man who possibly overdosed on drugs was found unconscious and unresponsive Sunday night on the side of Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

Bartow County EMS responded to 1400 Joe Frank Harris Parkway to find a male who had been dumped from a vehicle.

According to BCEMS public information officer Brad Cothran, a quick view of the scene resulted in the crew finding a syringe.

The BCEMS crew moved the patient to an ambulance and administered Narcan, with no change in the patient’s condition.

He was transported to Cartersville Medical Center.

The man had not been identified as of press time and there has been no update on his condition.