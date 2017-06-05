Man found dead on Bells Ferry Road with gunshot wound

Bartow County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS crews were dispatched Sunday morning to 149 Bells Ferry Road, Cartersville, after a passing motorist reported seeing a man lying on the side of the road.

They discovered the dead body of a black male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The deceased man did not have any type of identification, according to Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton.

The body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy and identification.

Anyone with any knowledge of the case is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-302-5050, extension 6030 or 6029.