Pulling Together

RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS
Team Scott, consisting of Cartersville Fire Department firefighters, and one of three teams of area firefighters competing in the annual Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund (TFFF) truck pull and fundraiser held recently at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, make the winning pull. Named in memory of Terry Farrell, a New York firefighter who died in the line of duty during the September 11, 2001, attacks, the Fund supports firefighters and their families with educational grants, medical emergency funding and line-of-duty death assistance. This year's event raised approximately $1,500.

