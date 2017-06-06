APD officer arrested on assault, false imprisonment charges

An Adairsville police officer was arrested Tuesday morning after being accused of assaulting his wife.

Nathan Henderson, 35, was charged with battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

A spokesperson with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office told CBS 46 that deputies arrived at the scene just after 10 a.m. and found the victim who said she was physically assaulted and held against her will by her husband for several hours.

According to reports, deputies saw that the victim's clothing was torn and she had visible injuries.

It was also reported that deputies said an Adairsville police car was in the yard and they eventually learned that the woman's husband was a police officer.

The spokesperson said the officer initially refused to leave the home, but was eventually convinced by a deputy to surrender.

Police say the victim's injuries were not life-threatening and they believe alcohol may have played a role in the incident.