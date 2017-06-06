Woman faces 8 charges after Monday wreck

Bartow County emergency services responded to a single-vehicle wreck Monday evening on Spring Place Road that sent five to the hospital.

The driver, 24-year-old Kayla Marie Wofford, of Canton, faces eight charges from the accident, including three counts of serious injury by vehicle.

Wofford also faces charges of driving without a license on her person, improper lane change, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bartow County EMS, BCFD, BCSO and the GSP all responded to the wreck Monday.

According to Public Information Officer Brad Cothran, BCEMS arrived on the scene to find a vehicle off the roadway and approximately 20 yards into the woods.

A total of five patients were injured.

A male patient was found to have a chest trauma injury. Bartow County EMS requested a Life Force medical helicopter for transport to a Level 1 trauma center.

A male patient was found to have a possible head injury and was transported to Floyd Hospital.

A female patient had a possible pelvic fracture and also was transported to Floyd Hospital.

A fourth patient, a male, was complaining of neck pain and was transported to Cartersville Medical Center.

The fifth patient, a female, was transported to CMC for leg pain.