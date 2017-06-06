TRANSCO Pipeline hit with multiple violations by EPD

NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News, File

The Dalton Expansion pipeline cut a 600-foot-wide swath through private properties.

The Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company (TRANSCO) hasn’t been a very good neighbor according to some Bartow County landowners, but the Houston-based company recently had to answer for some of their transgressions.

Henry and Rhonda Mez bought 18 acres of land on Euharlee-Five Forks Road in 1999 to build their dream home.

Nearly 20 years later, TRANSCO, with the approval of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), arrived to cut a 600-foot swath of Mez’s land to build a natural gas pipeline. They offered to compensate Mez for his loss of land, but it was a lowball figure and Mez refused.

“I didn’t want to get any lawyers involved,” Mez said. “But I wanted to get a fair price for what I have. If there’s a pipeline coming down through the middle, anyone who might be interested in buying it will see it and look elsewhere. We wouldn’t have bought this property if there had been a pipeline in the middle of it.”

Soon, TRANSCO representatives arrived and threatened to use eminent domain, which gives power to states, municipalities or certain private corporations to seize property for public use, following financial compensation to the property owner.

Mez refused and TRANSCO followed through on their threats.

“They were like a bunch of bullies,” Mez said. “They were going to get my land no matter what.”

But TRANSCO may have played the bully card once too often.

In May, the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, acting on citizen’s complaints, determined that TRANSCO violated provisions of the Georgia Water Quality Control Act on multiple occasions and fined the company more than $168,000. TRANSCO was also charged with numerous violations of the Water Quality Act and was ordered to correct the violations before any more work could be performed.

Consent Order EPD-WP-8277 outlined TRANSCO’s violations since Permit GAR247833 was issued in October 2015 to begin work on the Dalton Expansion Project, a 112-mile natural gas pipeline crossing Whitfield, Murray, Gordon, Bartow, Paulding, Douglas, Coweta and Carroll counties.

A year after the permit was issued, the company ran afoul of the EPD.

• In November 2016, following a citizen complaint, the EPD documented the company’s failure to install and maintain “best management practices (BMP) in accordance with the Erosion and Sedimentation Pollution Control Plan.”

• Two weeks later, the EPD issued an inspection letter to TRANSCO documenting BMP installation failures and requested that repairs be done immediately.

• In January, the EPD again inspected the entire 112-mile permitted area and again found the company had failed to repair the BMPs.

• In February, the EPD issued a Notice of Violation (NOV) citing the BMP installation and maintenance failures as required by the permit. A week later, TRANSCO notified the EPD that all non-compliance issues had been resolved.

• Four days after receipt of the TRANSCO letter, the EPD received two citizen complaints that sediment was being discharged from the pipeline work site into two state-classified trout streams and three warm-water streams. An investigation revealed that the company’s failure to install erosion control methods — including perimeter silt fencing, type c silt fencing, slope matting and temporary stabilization — caused a significant amount of sediment to be discharged into state waters at six locations.

The list of violations included:

• Failure to install and maintain the required fencing, stabilization, slope matting and construction exits as stipulated in the consent order.

• Failure to comply with the conditions of stream buffer variance, which resulted in significant amounts of sediment being discharged into the buffers — 25 feet for warm water streams and 50 feet for trout streams — as mandated by the EPD.

• Failure to self report the sediment discharge to the EPD.

• Failure to submit a violation summary to the EPD within 14 days of the discovery of the violation.

Rather than litigate the order, EPD director Richard Dunn gave TRANSCO 14 days to install and maintain all BMP’s stipulated by the permit and 30 days to submit a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) that called for inspection of all stream crossings and areas impacted by construction activity and/or sediment discharges. For each identified area, TRANSCO was ordered to provide a detailed narrative to fully restore the water to preconstruction condition. The EPD would then review the CAP and either approve or deny it. If approved, then the company would have seven days to complete the work. Finally, within 30 days, the company was required to pay $168,750 to the state.

Bert Langley is the EPD’s director of compliance.

“At this point, TRANSCO has completely redesigned their corrective action plan,” he said. “They have addressed all the stream crossings in the review.”

Mez, however, said he had not been the recipient of any corrective actions, either monetary or restorative.

“The TRANSCO crews finally showed up last Saturday and began installing the silt fencing along the wetlands behind the house,” he said. “Then they abruptly stopped and left the rest laying on the ground.”

But he said he feels good that the company was at least hit with some penalties, especially the fine.

“EPD really stepped up to the plate,” Mez said. “That fine is just a drop in the bucket to them, but I’m happy to hear they were at least punished.”