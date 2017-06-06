18-year-old drowning victim identified

The 18-year-old visitor from Georgia who drowned Friday night while swimming with friends at the Little River Canyon National Preserve near Fort Payne, Alabama, has been identified as Louis Angel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was a resident of Rockmart, but recently graduated from Adairsville High.

Park rangers say the teenager was visiting the preserve Friday.

Al.com reported bystanders called 911 about 1:45 p.m. and rangers and other agencies responded. Rescuers located the teenager’s body near the center of the basin at the bottom of the falls about 2:40 p.m.

—Information from this report was provided by the Associated Press.