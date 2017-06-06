BCBOE buys science technology, renews lawn care service

The Bartow County School Board bought some new science technology for elementary and middle school students and approved renewing lawn-care services and athletic field maintenance at its regular meeting Monday night.

The board voted 5-0 to purchase the Discovery Education Science Digital Techbook for grades K-8 at a cost of $341,952, divided into three payments: $121,108 the first year, $110,422 the second year and $110,422 the third year.

The price also includes 28 days of on-site professional learning.

Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kimberly Fraker, filling in for Superintendent Dr. John Harper, who had a previous obligation, said the techbook would be a “supplemental resource to support our science curriculum.”

“It aligns to our current [Georgia Standards of Excellence] as well as the new standards that are coming out for the ‘17-‘18 school year,” she said. “It also supports our system goals and our strategic plan as it aligns up with our inquiry-based learning opportunities. We want to provide our students the career-related and relevant lessons we’re asking our teachers to develop as well as increasing student engagement, supporting our 1-to-1 initiative with our laptop computers for student use as well as professional-learning opportunities for our teachers.”

Fraker said a team of teachers, administrators and central office personnel reviewed the materials during the 2016-17 school year and also used them in the classroom during second semester.

“This is something we’ve been working on for over a year to make sure it was the right product that would support what we’re doing in the area of science, which has been a weakness for us for a few years in our curriculum areas,” she said.

Board Vice Chairman Derek Keeney saw a demonstration and said he thought it was “a pretty neat use of technology” that, when implemented properly in the classroom, will be “great for our students.”

“More than anything else, my take-away was basically a very enhanced electronic textbook,” he said. “It’s got real-time information — anything you’ve seen on the Discovery Channel is a resource into this — and the information stays fresh and current as new stuff is done. ... It’s always developing and evolving and changing so you don’t have to worry about a printed textbook that is three years out-of-date when it’s printed and four years out-of-date when the students get [it].”

The board unanimously approved renewing the district’s agreement with Trammell Lawn Care for lawn care and athletic-field maintenance and marking at a total cost of $631,680 — $320,400 for lawn care and $311,280 for the athletic fields.

“This is a $40,000 reduction over last year’s contract for these services,” Fraker said.

Board members also unanimously voted to surplus 17 buses that have reached their usable lifespan and to sell them on Govdeals.com, which specializes in advertising and selling government surplus to the public.

The 17 buses — one 19-passenger 2000 model, two 24-passenger 1999 models and 14 72-passenger 1996 models — will be listed on Govdeals.com the second week of July.

Fraker said some community members want the school district to sell the buses at a local auction, but the board decided to list them on the auction website.

“It’s just not been in our best interest to auction those locally,” she said. “Financially, it’s more beneficial to the school system to be able to put those on Govdeals.com.”

The board also unanimously approved contract renewals for special education-related service providers such as speech language pathologists, nurses and contracted teachers, as required by the Disabilities Education Act of 2004.

Contracts were renewed for: Advanced Care Pediatrics, nursing services, $35 an hour; Mallory Bradley, speech language therapy, $51 an hour; Anne Cornwell, transition specialist, $51 an hour, not to exceed $22,000; Jenny Gabel, part-time vision teacher, $41 an hour, not to exceed $30,500; Ashley Ivester, speech language therapy, $60 an hour, not to exceed 25 hours a week; Small Talk, speech language therapy, $55 an hour; and Gayla Stepp, homebound teacher, $42 an hour, not to exceed $20,000.

Board members also unanimously approved purchasing Open Court Reading Foundational Skills licenses for grades K-2 from the McGraw-Hill School Education Group at a cost of $48,150 — $16,050 per grade level — for six years to replace the Imagine It e-suite license that expired during the last school year and is being discontinued.

The skills kits give teachers digital access to resources that are compatible with the school system’s current print reading resources for teaching reading.

In other business, no one showed up to address the board about the proposed fiscal year 2018 budget at either of the required public hearings Monday night.

Board members will adopt the budget at a called meeting Monday, June 19, at 5 p.m. in the central office board room at 65 Gilreath Road in Cartersville.