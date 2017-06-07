Euharlee council mulls Joe Cowan Park’s future

Before adjourning the Euharlee City Council’s monthly meeting Tuesday, Mayor Dennis Thayer dropped a hint of trouble on the horizon.

“As we begin to prepare our 2018 budget,” he said, “we have a deficit in our income every year — more going out than coming in — and fortunately we have a fund balance that has supported that deficit for the last few years. But that fund balance will only support it for another two years past this year.”

Thayer said the biggest drain on the budget is Joe Cowan Park, a multi-sports complex situated behind city hall, that opened in 2013.

However, the park hasn’t made a dime despite glowing reviews.

“Joe Cowan Park is costing the city about $170,000 a year to keep it running,” Thayer said. “We need to discuss some real options — whether we want to continue down the road we are going now or make it a recreational sports complex or something completely out-of-the-box.”

Thayer said he planned to add it to the June 20 work session agenda for discussion.

In other business, council:

• Approved the use of Frankie Harris Park, Oct. 5-8 for the Euharlee Veterans Pow Wow, sponsored by Native Heart, Inc.

• Agreed to begin working with the county and other municipalities in preparation for the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

The Euharlee City Council will hold a work session on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at Euharlee City Hall.