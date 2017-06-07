RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Dellinger Park lifeguard Isaiah Calhoun keeps an eye on the activity in the pool. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

There were four drownings in pools in Georgia in May.

Two of them happened in Bartow County over Memorial Day weekend, both involving 3-year-olds.

There was also a drowning in Park Marina on Lake Allatoona on May 26, and then on June 3, a recent Adairsville High graduate drowned while swimming with friends in Alabama.

The amount of drownings involving Bartow County in a short period of time, relative to the rest of the state, is a tragic anomaly, but sadly, Bartow County EMS public information officer Brad Cothran said he has seen it before.

“It was probably about four years ago,” Cothran said of the last time Bartow has seen this many drownings. “That’s when we decided at EMS that we needed to do something to try and cut down on the number of drownings that have happened in this county. So that’s why we started [Bartow County EMS Safe Summer Water Safety program].”

Cothran said EMS offers water safety brochures, biweekly CPR classes, and the water safety program that has been in place for the last three years, visiting elementary schools to inform children.

“The first year we did the program, we had zero accidental drownings. The next year, we had five of them, maybe. And this year, you see how many we’ve already had,” Cothran said. “That’s why we want to push the program again. And when school picks back up, when it gets closer to the summer again, we’ll push it again, see if we can stop this from happening.”

Between Lake Allatoona, public and private pools, and increased levels of activity on the Etowah River, Bartow’s water recreation opportunities present challenges to EMS over the spring and summer months.

“It’s a combination of everything. Last year, most of them were on the lake,” Cothran said of this year’s drownings. “Obviously, it will increase over the summer months. We do have some every now and then through the winter time. We have more activity on the river than we used to. Over the last five years, the kayaking and the canoeing on the river has increased tremendously. So that’s an area we didn’t use to have to worry about.”

Until April, Georgia experienced zero children drownings for 2017. However, in April, there was one reported fatal child drowning, and in May, the number spiked to four.

It was not a coincidence that the two in Bartow County were 3-year-olds, as 1-4 are the ages most at risk.

A 3-year-old girl drowned at a private pool on Waterford Drive on May 27.

Two days later, on Memorial Day, a 3-year-old boy drowned in a private pool on Canter Lane in Cartersville.

The mother in that case, Bobbie Jessica Prather, was arrested and charged with felony murder and four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree after it was reported the 3-year-old and three other children were left unattended for at least 14 hours.

However, not all drownings involve neglected children in pools.

Mark McKinnon, public affairs officer for Georgia DNR’s Law Enforcement Division, said there had already been a high number of drownings in lakes this year before Memorial Day.

“So far this year on Georgia waters, we have already had five boating fatalities and seven drownings, and we haven’t even made it to boating season yet,” McKinnon said.

Already, there was one drowning on Allatoona Lake this year when Rhonda Tibbs, 55, of Smyrna, was found after an extensive search through Memorial Day weekend.

And, while not contributing to Georgia drowning statistics, recent Adairsville High graduate Louis Angel Rodriguez drowned on Friday while swimming with friends at the Little River Canyon National Preserve near Fort Payne, Alabama.

As the number of drownings mount in Bartow, Cothran said drownings account for the third-most calls during the summer.

“Probably accidents and just your standard medical calls, they’re probably pretty close together in number of calls,” he said. “Drownings are No. 3. We had three over the holiday weekend, that’s very tragic. But we probably had 20-plus wrecks that weekend and numerous medical calls. This is one thing we see, unfortunately, but not as much as our standard everyday calls we run.”

When Bartow County EMS gets a call for a possible drowning, public information office Brad Cothran said, “a lot of times, the outcomes aren’t good.”

“We run so many car accidents, there may be minor injuries, and we have car accidents where the injuries are pretty bad,” Cothran said. “But your drownings, most of those have bad endings.”