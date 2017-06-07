Libraries gear up for visit from Tennessee Aquarium’s creatures

A bit of the tropics is headed to Bartow County.

Bill Haley, education outreach coordinator for the Tennessee Aquarium, will be bringing some of his tropical friends to the Cartersville and Adairsville public libraries Friday to teach kids about creatures they may have never seen before while also encouraging them to read over the summer.

Haley will present the Tropical Treasures program, which highlights animals that live in the tropics, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room at the Cartersville branch at 429 W. Main St. and from 2 to 3 p.m. in the meeting room at the Adairsville branch at 202 N. Main St.

“I will give them a ‘geography quiz’ before I bring out the animals,” he said. “The answers are often surprising, especially my first question: ‘What country do WE live in?’ I do this because during the program, I use a blow-up globe to show the kids where each animal lives.”

Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin said he invited Haley to bring some of his friends to the library “because everybody loves to see and learn about animals — kids and adults alike.”

“We always strive to have fun and educational programs at the library, and outreach visits from the zoo, aquariums and other local animal experts definitely fall into both those categories,” he said.

Haley — who’s been in charge of educational programming presented outside the aquarium for almost 25 years and has done programs for about half a million people — said the animals he brings with him are “always top secret until I get them out during the program.”

“Suffice to say they are all from tropical areas of the earth, areas near the equator, between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn,” he said.

Shalin said while the kind of animals Haley will bring with him is a surprise, “the program description gives a hint or two.”

“How do tomato frogs get their name? What animal throws barbed hairs for protection? What desert lizard stores water in its tail?” Shalin said. “Students will meet several colorful, bizarre and interesting animals that come from tropical areas around the world.”

Haley said he hopes his young audience will take away three things from his presentation.

“First off, they will learn a bit of geography,” he said. “Second, they will be encouraged to continue reading and expanding their imaginations with each book they read. Third, they will get to meet, up close and personal, some very interesting and unusual animals and will get to touch at least one.”

Shalin said he wants the kids “just to have fun and learn something new about animals they may not have ever seen before.”

Haley said the reason he wanted to do the program at the Bartow libraries was easy — “I was invited.”

“[Shalin] had me come down last summer, and everyone enjoyed my Swamp Things program so much, he decided to invite me again,” he said, noting Shalin called “several months back” to schedule the presentations. “I travel within a 125-mile radius of Chattanooga, and I’ve visited Cartersville and Adairsville many times over the past 25 years to present summer reading programs at their fine libraries.”

The educator said one of his biggest goals during the summer months is to “encourage kids to continue reading, even though they are out of school.”

“The animals I bring from the Tennessee Aquarium help draw them into the library, where, hopefully, they’ll check out some books after the program,” he said.

Bartow County library patrons aren’t the only ones who love Haley’s programs.

“I am completely booked up in June and July,” he said. “Demand has been exceptional this year, and I’m not scheduling any more programs this summer. I will visit over 20 public libraries and many other venues, often two or three in a day.”

Haley said his first availability is the second week of August, and those who would like for him to do a program for their group should contact him early.

“Since I often schedule many months in advance, please keep the Tennessee Aquarium in mind if you’ll be needing programs next school year or summer, and don’t wait until the last minute to contact me,” he said. “We already have some outreach programming scheduled into 2018. In fact, a librarian that couldn’t get a program this summer has already scheduled one for July 10, 2018, to make sure she’s on my calendar.”

People who are interested in scheduling a visit from Haley should email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. so he can e-mail them a flyer listing the programs the aquarium offers as well as information about scheduling and outreach fees.

For information about the library programs, call 770-382-4203.