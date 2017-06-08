NEIL MCGAHEE/The Daily Tribune News

Forget the June temperatures, the Emerson Police Dept. is getting a full half-year’s jump on Santa Claus.

“We are kicking off the ‘Beards for Bikes’ campaign,” Chief Randy Turner said. “Normally, our officers aren’t permitted to wear facial hair other than mustaches. But, any officer that wants to wear a beard can pay $20 a month until the end of the year. All that money is being deposited in a special account, and in early December, we will go out and buy bicycles for kids whose families can’t afford to buy one.”

So far, seven officers are participating and Turner hopes to be able to purchase a minimum of ten bikes.

The program will be coordinated with the October “Shop with a Hero” campaign that pairs less fortunate children with local law enforcement and public safety personnel for a Christmas shopping spree at the Cartersville WalMart.

Participating children receive $150 to spend, with $100 going towards clothing and the remaining $50 to be used at the child’s discretion.

“Beards for Bikes just gives us a little head start,” Turner said.

Turner hopes that groups or individuals outside law enforcement will donate.

“The Emerson Masonic Lodge heard about it and donated $100,” he said. “We certainly welcome their support.”

Turner said he hopes the program pays off in more ways than giving a child a bike.

“We want children to see that we are approachable,” Turner said. “We hope they will come to trust us. And that goes for the entire community. We hope they will come in and talk to us. In doing so, we hope they will realize that we are just like them.”

Any individual or business wishing to donate to “Beards for Bikes,” should call the Emerson Police Dept at 770-386-6696 or Robbie Swords at Emerson City Hall at 770-382-9819.