The victim of a homicide Sunday is still unidentified.

According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap, in the early morning hours of Sunday, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of 149 Bells Ferry Road for a report of a person lying on the ground.

Deputies discovered a young man dead near the roadway. It was discovered during the investigation that the victim had been shot multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in identifying the homicide victim.

The victim is believed to be from the metro Atlanta area.

He is described as a black male, 5-foot-8, and between the ages of 16-21.

He has a scar on his right-upper arm from a previous small-caliber gunshot wound. He has a tattoo on his left-upper arm of four dots in a diamond formation.

The victim was found wearing a white T-shirt, black and red jeans, a red belt, black and gold shoes and a red bandana in his back pocket. He was also wearing a red “Everest” backpack with the word “Cierra” written on the back.

Anyone with information that may help in the identification of this victim is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6029 or 6030.

Email tips may be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as well.