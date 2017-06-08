The Cartersville Public Library is doing its best to encourage patrons to build a better world this summer.

In keeping with the overall summer reading program’s theme, the library is hosting its first-ever Foreign Film Festival on four Saturdays in June and July to introduce patrons to countries and cultures with which they may not be familiar.

“Since this year’s summer reading theme is ‘Build a Better World,’ we thought it would be fun to show movies that reflect different cultures and bring new perspectives to our patrons,” Adult Services Coordinator Amanda Monson said. “It also gives the library staff a chance to showcase films we love that might not get as much attention.”

On the schedule for the festival, which is for adults only, are “Desert Dancer” from Iran, Saturday; “Pan’s Labyrinth” from Spain, June 17; “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” from South Africa, July 8; and “Life is Beautiful” from Italy, July 15.

“We wanted to pick films that weren’t too obscure and were still somewhat familiar to our patrons, but might not be movies they would necessarily pick for themselves normally,” Monson said. “We wanted to feature films that, while being in another time or country, are still relevant and relatable to someone in Georgia.”

All movies begin at 2 p.m., and all have PG-13 ratings except “Pan’s Labyrinth,” which is rated R. Popcorn will be provided.

“Each film will have a brief introduction from library staff about the film, and we’ll have handouts with books and movies you can check out from the library that have more information on the topic of the film,” Monson said. “We hope the films we chose will be a springboard to learning more about another country.”

Two of the films — “Desert Dancer” and “Mandela” — are in English, while “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “Life is Beautiful” are in Spanish and Italian respectively, with English subtitles, she added.

With this being an inaugural event, Monson isn’t sure what to expect.

“This is the first time we’ve tried a foreign film festival, so we’re not sure what the response will be, but our monthly movie nights have done consistently well. So, we hope patrons will take a chance on this,” she said. “We usually get a lot of positive comments about the movies we pick. We opted to show the films on Saturdays to give more people the option of attending.”

The library also will spotlight the photography of Victor F. Mulinix at an artist reception Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. in the gallery.

Art lovers will be able to meet Mulinix, enjoy light refreshments and view the exhibit, which will be on display through July.

Adult services librarian Lindsay Harris, who is in charge of the gallery, said she met Mulinix and learned he was a photographer at the artist reception for Daily Tribune News photographer Randy Parker in April.

“[Mulinix’s] wife showed me some of his work on her phone, and I asked him then and there if he would apply to exhibit at the library,” she said. “I enjoy how he uses digital manipulation to bring a little extra interest to his images.”

For information on either event, call 770-382-4203.