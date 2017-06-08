RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Lisa Ellis speaks with the Rev. Juan Anzora, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Cartersville, about her seven-week pilgrimage along the El Camino de Santiago route. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

The Armchair Travelers program at the Cartersville Public Library fits in perfectly with this year’s summer reading program theme “Build a Better World.”

Director Carmen Sims invited Lisa D. Ellis to share her seven-week pilgrimage in April and May 2016 along the medieval 500-mile Camino Frances route for El Camino de Santiago — the Way of St. James — during an Armchair Travelers presentation Wednesday afternoon at the library.

Ellis, 50, and her sons, Gus and Luca Federico, spoke to a “full house” about their hike across northern Spain and the history behind the 1,000-year-old pilgrimage, which begins at St. Jean Pied de Port in southern France and continues across the Pyrenees Mountains and through four of Spain’s 15 regions, ending 500 miles later at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia.

“There are three main Christian pilgrimages: Jerusalem, Rome and Santiago,” she said. “El Camino de Santiago leads to the church where the remains of Apostle James lie. He was beheaded in 44 A.D. and brought there, where he had preached the word. When the Moors took control of the route to Jerusalem, this became an alternative Christian pilgrimage.”

The Cartersville resident, who was “pleased with the library program and the graciousness of Ms. Carmen,” also showed an iMovie montage with “music that was important to me during the Camino.”

“I also had photos randomly playing in the background as I spoke, because it’s difficult to box this experience in one hour or even one video,” she said. “I wanted to share as much as possible.”

Ellis said she was introduced to the Camino in 2013 while watching a movie titled “The Way.”

“A feeling gnawed at me for a year, and I didn’t know why, nor could I shake it,” she said. “Once I prayed about it, I knew I was being called to do this pilgrimage. I waited until 2016 to coincide with my 50th birthday. It seemed everything was aligned at that time to allow me to take a seven-week journey with my boys to Iceland, Paris and Spain.”

She said she prepared for the adventure on and off for a year by getting her and her sons, who were 12 and 10 at the time, fitted for the right backpacks, shoes and clothes and doing physical training.

“Once I got the boys up to 10-mile hikes a few times, we just conditioned ourselves with normal hikes,” she said, noting her husband, Tony Federico, met them on Day 27 in Triacastela and walked the last six days with them, as a family, to Santiago. “I just wanted to see how they reacted to a long hike. ... I knew I was asking a lot for them to do a 500-mile hike, and they would be pushed every day once we began.”

The mother and sons started their journey in Reykjavik, Iceland, then flew to Paris and to Biarritz in the South of France, where they boarded a train to St. Jean Pied de Port to start their pilgrimage.

“We flew into and visited Reykjavik, Iceland, where we saw the Northern Lights and visited a geothermal lake called The Blue Lagoon — it’s like one big hot tub,” Ellis said. “We enjoyed this so much, we did it a second time on the way back home that May. ... I can’t tell you how many towns/villages we visited in Spain — over 100.”

After long days of hiking along the Camino, Ellis and her sons would spend the night in albergues — hostels — with as many as 100 people sometimes.

“All of the beds are unisex so you never know who will be your roommate,” she said. “A lot of times, the bathrooms were unisex as well, which is not fun.”

As they got closer to the end, their bodies began to break down, but their spirits were stronger than ever.

“When we were three miles from our final destination of Santiago, I prayed for a healing because the shin splints were getting unbearable, and within minutes, I was healed — no pain,” Ellis said. “I said nothing to anyone.This happened, I think, because my Luca looked up at me with tears in his eyes and confessed he didn’t think he could go on because of the pain in his knee, in addition to the 103-degree temp he was running. Both boys were sick at this point. How awful I felt to put him through all this.”

Ellis said she explained how she was in pain but had been healed and told him “if he prayed and believed in it, he too would be healed.”

“A minute went by and he said, ‘God just told me I would be healed in Santiago,’” she said. “Another 30 seconds went by, and he added, ‘and God said to spread his word.’ It’s not unusual to see emotions released the closer pilgrims get to Santiago, but I just lost it. I no longer had to wait to find out why we were on this journey. I hadn’t even gotten to Santiago yet. It was emotional because we were tired and sick and worn out but also because we believed and trusted. The Lord spoke to us because we opened ourselves to him, and it was wonderful. We are not preachers nor scholars, but we are spreading his word as we were told to the best way we know how, and that is through the things we experienced on the Camino.”

After arriving in Santiago, they flew back to Paris — where they visited the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Grande Arche, The Louvre, St. Chapelle Cathedral, Notre Dame, Sacré-Cœur Basilica, Musee d’Orsay and Paris Disney — for five days then to Iceland for three days for a glacier hike up Sólheimajökull Glacier outside Reykjavik.

Ellis said seeing her sons “being inspirations to others that were struggling to finish their journeys” was something she really enjoyed.

“They were the epitome of what a pilgrim should be, and that was being joyful and enjoying brotherly love,” she said. “It was great to have been able to give the gift of international travel to my sons and use that as our last month of home schooling — to introduce them to different cultures, food, sights. To have visited these three countries was a trip of a lifetime.”

Also “just seeing what we were capable of” was another enjoyable aspect of the trip for Ellis, who called it “the ultimate field trip” that she doesn’t think they’ll ever be able to top.

“Had I been in Georgia or in the States, it would have been very easy to quit and call a taxi to come get me,” she said. “We had to stick it out because we were usually in the middle of nowhere, and there were no other options but to move on. It was fulfilling to accomplish what we set out to do. Plus, it was interesting to see what God would put before us.”

But Ellis said she was most surprised by the “resilience and endurance of my boys.”

“Their hair got longer, and their pants got shorter, but they were never short on performing the daily task before them,” she said.

Because there were so many memorable moments on the trip, Ellis couldn’t pick just one that stood out above the others.

“I would say the museums and churches of Paris, the Northern Lights, Blue Lagoon and glacier hike in Iceland, trekking over the Pyrenees alone, walking over medieval bridges, visiting every church we encountered, the Camino friends we made, people being kind to me when we had no place to sleep, attempting to walk and live as a disciple like James might have, my children hearing God’s voice and the numerous healings we received on this trip,” she said. “[And] the Pilgrims’ Mass at the church in Santiago was just icing on the cake.”

After returning home, Ellis said she and her boys “didn’t quite know how to acclimate back to our previous lives, but eventually we did.”

“The journey felt unfinished, and I think it’s because there is a saying on the Camino: ‘Your journey begins at the end,’” she said. “It’s not over for me. I suspect it’s not over for the boys, and the experience will circle around for them when they are older.”