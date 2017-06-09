A vehicle ran into a train on Carter St. and Railroad St. Thursday night at around 11:30 p.m.

William Barry Fortner, of East Carter St., Cartersville, was identified as the driver.

He was arrested and charged with failure to stop at a railroad crossing and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The vehicle went around the railroad crossing arm and hit the train between two railcars.

The CSX train remained in place, blocking Main St., while authorities investigated, although it is unclear whether the train had already been stopped before the vehicle crashed into it.

No major injuries were reported.