At its regular meeting Monday night, the Cartersville City School Board will recognize this year’s retirees and hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2018 budget before adopting it.

During the Thursday night work session attended by President Linda Benton and board members Floyd Braid, Travis Popham and Carolyn Johnson, Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley said the district would recognize its nine employees who retired during the 2016-17 school year: Tatyana Wilson, 37 years; Pearlie Turner, 36 years; Laura Cumbee, 29 years; Jean Cartwright, 25 years; Marty Knight, 24½ years; Luz Shepherd, 23 years; Suzy Gloth, 20 years; Stanley Pinion, 10 years; and Joan Cox, 8½ years.

“This is all of them for you, but there’s only going to be five here,” he said.

The board also will hold its second required public hearing on the FY18 budget for anyone who wants to address board members with concerns or questions.

After the hearing, Hinesley will recommend approving the final budget of $39.1 million.

The superintendent also will recommend approving three rental requests: CornerStone Media Productions in Stockbridge for middle school classrooms, school grounds and parking lot June 28-30 for a film; Greater New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Cartersville for the middle school grounds and parking lot Sept. 9 from 8 to 9 a.m. for Run for the Son; and Cloverleaf Elementary Parent-Teacher-Child Organization in Cartersville for the middle school grounds and parking lot March 24, 2018, from 5 a.m. to noon for a community 5K run.

Hinesley will recommend approval of the annual local plan for career and technical education and the funding application for the high school for FY18.

The regular board meeting and public hearing will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the central office board room at 15 Nelson St.