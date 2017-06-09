A state grant that allows technical education students entering certain high-demand career fields to receive free tuition has been given a new name to better reflect its goals.

The Strategic Industries Workforce Development Grant has been renamed the HOPE Career Grant, the Technical College System of Georgia recently announced.

The grant, one form of financial assistance offered through the Georgia Student Finance Commission, is available to students who qualify for the HOPE Grant and enroll in certain majors in one of 12 industries in which there are more job openings in Georgia than there are skilled workers to fill them.

These industries — certified engineer assistant, commercial truck driving, computer programming, computer technology, diesel equipment technology, early childhood care and education, health science, industrial maintenance, movie production/set design, practical nursing, precision manufacturing and welding and joining technology — were identified by Gov. Nathan Deal’s High-Demand Career Initiative and the General Assembly as strategically important to the state’s economic growth.

“A Georgia student who qualifies for one of these grants pays absolutely no tuition, and in some cases, the grants cover fees and equipment as well,” TCSG Commissioner Gretchen Corbin said in a press release, noting the system offers more than 200 programs in the industries targeted by the grant. “This is a great opportunity for students in our 22 colleges and the Georgia companies who seek them. We believe the new name will help students understand that a rewarding career is the end goal of the grant.”

Students at Chattahoochee Technical College “benefit greatly” from the career grant, which helps cover the remaining education costs not funded by the HOPE Grant, President Dr. Ron Newcomb said in the release.

“Students who enroll in the 12 majors identified by Gov. Deal’s High-Demand Career Initiative and the General Assembly as strategically important to the state’s economic growth are able to get started on a fulfilling career in a well-paying job without accumulating a substantial amount of student debt,” he said.

To receive the HOPE Career Grant, students first must qualify for the HOPE Grant, which applies to diplomas and certificates only. The HOPE Scholarship applies only to associate and bachelor’s degrees.

HOPE Grant students can be any age and may attend college part time. They don’t have to meet any high school GPA requirements but must maintain a cumulative 2.0 GPA after enrolling in college.

Implemented in 2013 for three key industries, the HOPE Career Grant also is available to recipients of the Zell Miller Grant, which, in addition to HOPE Grant requirements, stipulates that students must maintain at least a cumulative 3.5 GPA at the end of each college term.

Jody Darby, executive director of student financial services for Chattahoochee Tech, said the college has awarded $357,000 to 577 students so far for fiscal year 2017.

The average amount paid per student is about $470, except for commercial truck driving students, who receive $1,000 each, he said.

The grant allows many of those students to attend CTC without having to pay any tuition costs, and almost 150 of them used their funding to buy books and supplies at the bookstore, he said.

“The HOPE Career Grant is extremely beneficial for students enrolled in these programs, as students no longer have to stress about figuring out a way to pay for tuition,” he said. “By easing the financial burden, students are able to focus on their program of study and move on to a satisfying, successful career.”

Even though the grant is available to any qualified student pursuing a certificate or diploma at a public college in Georgia, TCSG students have been the main beneficiaries, the release said.

The number of certificates or diplomas in the 12 career areas awarded to technical college students in the 2016 academic year was 16,514, up from 11,289 in 2013.